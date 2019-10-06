Kelis Turns Up The Sass In Low-Cut Top While Applying Lipgloss

Kelis is one sassy star and she knows how to make an impact on her followers.

The “Caught Out There” hitmaker shared a shot to her Instagram where she appeared to be in an elevator. She was leaning against the glass wall while applying lipgloss, giving a fierce expression directly to the camera. Kelis styled her hair curly and accessorized herself with numerous necklaces and huge hoop earrings. For her outfit, she was wearing a low-cut top, a short black blazer, high waisted jeans, and black boots. She also had a mini bag on her shoulder which looked like the shape of a pig.

In the space of five hours, her post racked up more than 9,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“You’re amazing! Enjoy,” one user wrote, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Always so fierce,” another shared.

“Love that hair!!” a third mentioned.

“Loving your hair and makeup. Fall inspiration,” a fourth fan remarked.

“The fit, the curls. UGH we stan,” a fifth follower commented.

Recently, Kelis shared some sultry snaps of her on vacation in a leopard bikini, which The Inquisitr reported.

Kelis turned 40-years-old in August and proves to be living her best life always. Fans took to social media on her big day to express how much the “Trick Me” singer meant to them, per The Inquisitr.

“Kelis meant a lot to me as a pre-teen/adolescent and continues to mean a lot to me as an adult. Happy birthday to an icon, an innovator, and a trendsetter.”

In June 2005, she married “Hip Hop Is Dead” rapper Nas. She had her first son, Knight, with him. After the pair divorced in 2010, she then found love again with real estate agent, Mike Mora, who she tied the knot with in 2014. The couple welcomed their first child together, Shepherd, the following year.

Kelis has so far released six studio albums — Kaleidoscope, Wonderland, Tasty, Kelis Was Here, Flesh Tone, and Food. Her last release was in 2014 and fans have been anxiously awaiting new music since then.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 2.2 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her signature single, “Milkshake.”

Aside from being a singer, Kelis graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school where she trained as a saucier. Her cookbook, My Life on a Plate, was released in 2015.

Fans looking to stay up to date with Kelis can follow her on Instagram.