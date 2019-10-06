‘American Idol’ Couple Cade Foehner & Gabby Barrett Married In A ‘Wedding In The Woods’

Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett are now husband and wife.

They met as they were both competing on American Idol, and now Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett are husband and wife. The couple got married on Saturday, October 5, in Garrison, Texas in a beautiful rustic setting that was just the right fit for them.

People had all the details on the small, intimate wedding that included just a handful of Cade and Gabby’s closest family and friends. Texas seemed to be the perfect place to marry as Cade is originally from Shelbyville, Texas. They chose the perfect venue spot as well, which is located in the woods and down a dirt road. While the place that they chose to say their I do’s is a little on the rustic side, the wedding attire was a bit more formal.

The blushing bride looks exquisite in a gorgeous straight-line wedding gown by bridal designer Martina Liana. It was full of intricate lace with a full train trailing behind her. The dress featured drop sleeves that gave just a hint of romance to it. Gabby opted to trade a traditional veil for a simple headband for the nuptials. Her blond hair is swept up into a lovely wedding hairstyle.

The handsome groom is wearing an all-black suit with with a white shirt underneath. His pants are the skinny version, which is what Cade is known for. The colors they chose for the wedding was plum and blush.

Despite being a small gathering of 100 guests for the wedding, the list did include a few well-known names. Fellow American Idol contestant, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, was a groomsman and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo were also there to watch their friends get hitched. Jeremy also officiated the wedding.

The reception was said to be more laid back with both Mexian and American food for their guests to enjoy. They picked the song “Sleep Walk” by Santo and Johnny Farina for their first dance.

Gabby explained why they chose that particular 1959 tune saying, “It’s such a beautiful melody. It feels really cinematic and special, and I think it’s going to make the moment memorable for us.”

The American Idol alums share a very strong Christian faith and they both said that that will play an important part in their marriage. According to The Inquisitr, the couple got engaged in March as Cade popped the big question in the same hotel where they first met on American Idol. They decided not to wait too long before they started their future together as husband and wife.

As for their honeymoon, Mr. and Mrs. Foehner will be headed someplace warm with clear water and white sandy beaches.