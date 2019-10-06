‘American Idol’ Couple Cade Foehner & Gabby Barrett Married In A ‘Wedding In The Woods’

Cade and Gabby are now husband and wife.

They met as they were both competing on American Idol, and now Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett are husband and wife. The couple got married on Saturday, October 5, in Garrison, Texas in a beautiful rustic setting that was just the right fit for them.

People had all the details on the small, intimate wedding that included just a handful of Cade and Gabby’s closest family and friends. Texas seemed to be the perfect place to marry as Cade is originally from Shelbyville, Texas. They chose the perfect venue spot as well, which is located in the woods and down a dirt road. But while the place they chose to say their “I dos” was a little on the rustic side, the wedding attire was a bit more formal.

The blushing bride looked exquisite in a gorgeous straight-line wedding gown by bridal designer Martina Liana. It was full of intricate lace detailing and had a full train trailing behind her. The dress featured drop sleeves that gave just a hint of romance to it. Gabby opted to swap out a traditional veil for a simple headband. Her blond hair was swept up into a lovely updo, leaving a few tendrils down to frame her face.

The handsome groom was wearing an all-black suit with with a white shirt underneath. He also sported slim-cut pants, a look that Cade is known for. His long, curly hair was styled down and he appeared to be wearing a pair of dress boots. The couple’s wedding colors were plum and blush.

Despite being a small gathering of 100 guests, they did have a few well-known attendees. Fellow American Idol contestant, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, was a groomsman and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo were there to watch their friends get hitched. Jeremy also officiated the wedding.

The reception was said to be more laid back with both Mexian and American food for their guests to enjoy. They picked the song “Sleep Walk” by Santo and Johnny Farina for their first dance.

Loading...

Gabby explained why they chose that particular 1959 tune saying, “It’s such a beautiful melody. It feels really cinematic and special, and I think it’s going to make the moment memorable for us.”

The American Idol alums share a very strong Christian faith and they both said that will play an important part in their marriage. According to The Inquisitr, the couple got engaged in March. Cade popped the big question in the same hotel where they first met on American Idol. They decided not to wait too long before they started their future together as husband and wife.

As for their honeymoon, Mr. and Mrs. Foehner will be headed someplace warm with clear water and white sandy beaches.