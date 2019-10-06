Alexis Ren Smolders In Khaki Bikini Snap From Ed Sheeran’s ‘South Of The Border’ Video Starring Cardi B.

Alexis Ren has been working on a new project, and although she shows off her violent side in Ed Sheeran’s new video, her fans still think she is the sexiest chick on the ‘Gram.

Sheeran has just released his new music “South of the Border” video featuring Cardi B and Camila Cabello. According to Vulture, Ren kidnaps Sheeran and steals his ruby necklace. The social media star posted a clip of the music video to her Instagram page and it shows off her fighting skills. Ren punches, kicks, and gets downright dirty as Cardi B. raps alongside her.

Alexis posted a photo of herself in her work costume. Despite being spattered with “blood,” the 22-year-old still looks as hot as ever as she sports a khaki tube-top that barely holds her assets in place. The top has a front knot embellishment which only serves to draw more attention to her generous cleavage and sun-bronzed skin.

Alexis also wore a gold chain, rose-tinted lipstick, and black eyeliner. The brunette wore her hair parted off-center, and its loose waves cascaded down her back and chest. She looked directly at the camera and smoldered, a look she has perfected from years of experience as a professional social media star.

Alexis’ fans went wild when she posted the video and pic from the shoot. Recently, they had been speculating that she was in a relationship with Noah Centineo, but it appears as if her latest project has distracted them from the rumors. They congratulated her on her gig and were impressed with how she has made so many opportunities for herself. The bombshell has an impressive following of over 13.3 million followers who lap up her every post. And although she is well-known for her bikini and sexy shots, her fans were equally impressed with her latest snaps.

In fact, the video has already racked up close to 1.4 million views in a single day, while the bikini pic has accumulated more than 434,000 likes in 17 hours. Many also showered Alexis with praise as they talked about her acting gig.

“This is just incredible @alexisren the world is your oyster x” “You’re a killer and a sweet thing” “It was worth it tho cause that music video was amazing.” “You killed this, someone give this girl a movie!” “You can’t imagine how proud I am of you!!! You look incredible in the video going to watch this 100 times mooore.”

And with such glowing praise, it seems as if Alexis ever wants to give up her day job, she certainly has a future in acting.