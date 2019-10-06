Gwen Stefani, 50, Shows A Lot Of Flesh In Just A Blazer & Lace Tights For ‘Shape’ Magazine

Gwen Stefani is Shape Magazine’s cover girl for their November issue and it seems she’s showing a lot of flesh on the cover.

The “4 In The Morning” songstress is known for being a fashion icon as well as a music superstar and blends the two together very well. However, Stefani isn’t one to show off a lot of skin all the time.

For Shape, Gwen posed with her hand on her hip while she showed off her fierce acrylic nails. She wore a black blazer which a jeweled pattern on it and wore nothing underneath, which exposed her bare chest and one of her breasts. She paired the look with what appears to look like high waisted black hot pants and lace tights underneath.

Gwen’s beauty shined throughout the photo and proved that age really doesn’t define you. Her hair was scraped off her face while she sported a fairly natural makeup look. The blond beauty is known for her signature red lip but opted for sheer lipgloss.

“Wow a full fashion GODDESS,” one Instagram user wrote.

“What a beautiful creature,” another shared.

“She’s an iconic and soulful beauty,” a third mentioned.

The “Baby Don’t Lie” hitmaker recently turned 50-years-old and has always taken fashion to the next level. On her big day, The Inquisitr narrowed down her 10 best looks that she shared on her Instagram account.

Gwen is currently performing in her own Las Vegas residency, “Just A Girl,” at the Zappos Theater and will return there later this month.

She recently announced that she will be performing her final shows next year in February and May, per The Inquisitr.

“Gwen Stefani, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to ‘Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl’ at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to children facing a number of life-threatening conditions,” Yahoo reported.

The set list consists of the greatest hits from her No Doubt days, a solo artist, as well as some familiar covers.

On Spotify, Gwen currently has more than 6.5 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Hollaback Girl.”

While busy being a headliner in Vegas, she is also a judge on The Voice alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton. The 17th season premiered last month and airs on NBC.

To stay up to date with Gwen Stefani, follow her Instagram account, which has more than 9 million followers.