Miley Cyrus Shares Racy Throwbacks From Wild ‘Bangerz’ Era, Admits She Partied Hard

Miley Cyrus has been celebrating the sixth anniversary of her popular album, Bangerz, over on social media—and fans are absolutely loving it.

The Bangerz era marks perhaps one of the wildest periods in the singer’s life, as it was the first time she publicly broke away from her innocent-looking Hannah Montana character. Miley decided to go to extreme lengths to shock her audience and completely distance herself from her Disney work, releasing hit tunes such as “Wrecking Ball” and “We Can’t Stop.”

And while many see it as a somewhat low point in her career, the 26-year-old seems to be incredibly proud of what she achieved with that specific record. Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a couple of videos and snaps from that era, writing, “6 years ago my life changed forever.”

One of the pictures shows Miley rocking her signature short hairdo from back in 2013, as well as a full face of makeup—including lots of mascara that highlighted her piercing blue eyes, and a bright red lipstick shade on her lips.

One of the clips shows her posing completely nude for a photo shoot, while simply covering her chest with her arms. The video also featured Miley licking an ice-cream in a provocative manner, as well as posing for the cameras in minimal clothing.

The Hollywood star also shared a snap of herself posing in a sharp black tuxedo while holding a bouquet of pink roses. She revealed in the caption that she wasn’t even 21 when she released the album, but that she “partied” hard despite not being legally allowed to drink.

Another video compiled several iconic moments from the Bangerz era, from Miley’s controversial VMAs twerk session with Robin Thicke, to the recording of her raunchy music video for “Wrecking Ball.” At the end of the clip, she is seen discussing the fact that the album would make people “talk for two weeks instead of two seconds.” However, as she said in her post, she had no idea the hit record would have people talking even six years later.

Loading...

While she is at a very different stage of her career now, Miley’s love life is as hard to keep up with as her antics were back in the day. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was recently spotted making out with fellow singer, Cody Simpson, just shortly after breaking up with her girlfriend of six weeks, Kaitlynn Carter. Prior to that, she was married to Hollywood hunk Liam Hemsworth.