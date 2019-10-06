Cody Simpson Posts Flirty Breakfast Selfie With His ‘Baby’ Miley Cyrus

The Aussie singer calls Miley his 'baby.'

Cody Simpson has taken his relationship with Miley Cyrus to Instagram. The 22-year-old Australian singer posted a “morning after” selfie with his rumored new romance and he’s making it clear that she’s his “baby.”

Simpson posted to his Instagram story with a black-and-white photo that shows him leaning in to give Miley a kiss on the forehead. In the caption to the snap he wrote, “Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby.”

Simpson also posted a pic of the breakfast his “baby” Miley prepared for him, which consisted of two pieces of peanut butter and banana toast and what appeared to be a berry smoothie.

Simpson also added photos of the “short course” swim meet he competed in after his meal, presumably at the Trojan Swimming Invitational, which he had previously been training for, People notes. In his caption, Simpson, who is an avid swimmer, wrote this was his “first race back in eight years.”

The new photos of Cody with Miley come after the two were photographed making out at a Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood earlier this week. Miley later acknowledged the makeout sesh as she declared that Simpson is her “type.” The 26-year-old superstar also warned her critics to “get used” to seeing her date in public after back to back splits from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

According to People, Simpson’s new selfie with his Miley comes seven years after he declared the former Hannah Montana star to be his “childhood celebrity crush.”

“I knew all the words to her songs, I’m not gonna lie,” Simpson told Fuse at 1012. “I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be, forever, the most dateable Disney star.”

Now that he appears to actually be dating the onetime Disney star, Simpson’s love life will be under a microscope. The Aussie singer previously made headlines for his romance with Gigi Hadid. The supermodel even appeared in his 2014 video for the song “Surfboard.”

Cody also dated model Clair Wuestenberg, who earlier this year accused him of “emotional abuse” during their relationship, per Just Jared.

In a lengthy rant posted in January, Wuestenberg called out her ex for being a “narcissistic con man,” and revealed that Cody broke up with her in a shocking way.

“My boyfriend broke up with me, and in a really, really sh***y way,” she said of Simpson. “I’d like to tell everybody about it, but I’m sure it would be not so good for his career, so I’ll keep it quiet.”