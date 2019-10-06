Nikki Haley Says Donald Trump ‘Has A Record Every American Should Be Proud Of’

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said on Friday that President Donald Trump “has a record every American should be proud of,” The Washington Examiner reports.

Haley made the remarks ahead of the Republican National Committee’s fundraiser for Trump’s re-election, where she will be featured as a special guest along the president’s son Donald Trump Jr., Republican Senator Cory Gardner, and Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“I’m happy to partner with the RNC supporting President Trump’s reelection, and I look forward to doing more for his campaign in the next year,” Haley said.

“If you look around the world, President Trump has a record every American should be proud of,” she said, touting what she believes are the Trump administration’s most significant foreign policy achievements.

Haley praised Trump for “destroying” ISIS in the middle east, touted the president’s efforts pertaining to de-nuclearization of North Korea, commended the administration’s efforts in Cuba and Venezuela, and praised Trump for sanctioning Iran.

“In the Middle East, the ISIS caliphate has been destroyed, and we’ve stopped handing billions in cash to Iran that it used to fund terrorism. The North Korean regime is no longer testing long-range missiles. America is once again treating the Cuban dictatorship like the pariah it is, and Maduro’s days are numbered in Venezuela.”

According to Haley, Trump has made the United States “strong again.”

As the Washington Examiner notes, Haley resigned from her post last year, which prompted rumors that she is looking to replace Vice President Mike Pence on the Republican ticket in 2020. Haley’s resignation also lead to rumors that she wants to run against Trump in the Republican primary.

The former U.N. ambassador has denied both rumors.

Although Haley is not running against Trump in the Republican primary, the president is facing a few challengers, including former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, and Tea Party conservative Mark Sanford.

The president’s approval rating among Republicans has remained exceptionally high, seldom dropping below 80 percent.

However, the Republican Party appears to be unwilling to take any risks, and a number of state primaries have already been canceled.

The Alaska Republican Party recently announced that it will not be holding a presidential primary, which followed cancellations in the states of Nevada, South Carolina, and Texas.

Unlike the Republican primary field, the Democratic one is crowded, but it appears to have evolved into a three-way race between former Vice President Joe Biden, Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.