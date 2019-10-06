Regulations On Vaping Leads To Worries That Many Will Turn Back To Traditional Cigarettes

Those that are addicted to nicotine may try to get their fix in other ways if they can't vape.

There have been more and more regulations put forth recently in regard to the sale of e-cigarettes like Juul and other vaping products. The regulations come after dozens of vaping-related deaths have been reported, along with many, many more vaping related illnesses. While health officials are relieved that something is finally being done to help cut down on vaping, particularly youth vaping, there are still more worries about future problems that could arise. Some are worried that the crack down on vaping could turn many back to traditional cigarettes, according to AP News.

The original goal of products like Juul is said to have been to help longtime adult smokers finally kick the habit by offering a less dangerous way to get their nicotine fix. Unlike common misconceptions that have been brought about, there is still nothing remotely safe or healthy about vaping, even with products like the Juul. However, the products don’t contain tar and some of the other harmful chemicals that exist in traditional cigarettes. Thus, they are considered to be preferable in terms of health over regular cigarettes. But researchers are worried that those who have been able to find freedom from cigarettes through vaping, will have no choice but to go backwards if they can’t get access to vaping products any longer.

Jonathan Foulds, an addiction researcher and tobacco specialist at Penn State University, expressed his concerns about this.

“This could take us from potentially the single biggest improvement in public health in the United States toward a public health disaster in which cigarettes continue to be the dominant nicotine product.”

Juul, in particular, is facing a lot of backlash from the FDA because its products have become so popular with minors. Because their products come in colorful packaging with cool names, some believe the company has intentionally used their marketing to appeal to children.

This is Thomas. He got addicted to nicotine vaping nicotine at age 15. He says he grew tolerant and needed more and more hits to get a buzz, so he mixed in THC vape. Then he got so sick his lung collapsed. His message to youth- don’t vape. It can lead to addiction, and worse! pic.twitter.com/MKS4x0QiCI — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) September 28, 2019

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, some states have taken the war on vaping into their own hands by placing restrictions on vaping products that may particularly appeal to minors. Rhode Island recently banned all flavored vaping products, for example.

Kenneth Warner, professor emeritus at the University of Michigan’s school of public health, disagrees with the notion that the danger of vaping should be placed at the same level as that of smoking traditional cigarettes.

“The problem here is we have convinced adult America that vaping is as dangerous as smoking — and nothing could be further from the truth,” he said.