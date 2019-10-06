Watch RC Celta De Vigo Vs. Athletic Bilbao Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Sunday La Liga Round 8 Showdown

Athletic Club Bilbao look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season to take the full three points from relegation-battling RC Celta de Vigo.

All-Basque side Athletic Club Bilbao missed out on a UEFA Europa League spot in last season’s La Liga play, finishing eighth — level on points with Espanyol, but trailing on goal difference by just two. This season, the Lions are looking to improve on that finish and are off to a good start, enduring their first defeat only last week then they fell to Valencia, 1-0. Their season got off to a promising start with a slick win over FC Barcelona to open the season. Now, they have a chance to climb from seventh place all the way — at least theoretically — into the top four as they travel to Galicia to meet a club that, as The Inquisitr reported, placed just one slot above the relegation zone in 2018/2019, facing RC Celta de Vigo in match that will stream live on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the RC Celta de Vigo vs. Athletic Bilbao Sunday La Liga Round 8 clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Central European Daylight Time on Sunday, October 6, at the 29,000-seat Estadio Municipal de Balaidos in Vigo, Galicia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 1 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the livestream gets underway at 8 a.m. EDT, or 5 a.m. PDT. Fans in China can log in to the live online stream at 8 p.m. on Sunday night, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 7 p.m. Western Indonesian Time, 9 p.m. Eastern, on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao clearly has plans to improve their position in La Liga not only this season but in the coming years, after committing a nine-year contract for star striker Inaki Williams, according to the BBC.

“This, as you can see, is my house, and all I want, I have it here,” Williams, who received overtures from Premier League giant Manchester United before committing his future to the Basque Country club, said.

“The club has always bet on me, it has given me everything, I feel it is my home.”

RC Celta de Vigo, with just one win against three losses and three draws, again sits just one place over the relegation zone, and have defeated Athletic Bilbao only once in their last nine tries at the Balaidos.

