Donald Trump Spends Saturday Night Tweeting Fox News Video Clips

President Donald Trump spent his Saturday night posting video clips from various Fox News shows, Mediaite reports.

The president shared with his social media followers brief video clips from Justice with Judge Jeanine, hosted by Jeanine Pirro, and Watters’ World, hosted by Jesse Watters.

Both hosts focused on defending the president against accusations that he used the power of his office to damage Democratic front-runner Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

According to the hosts, Trump did nothing wrong and there is nothing problematic about his conversations with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, nor is there anything unlawful about the president pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

According to Mediaite, the videos are meant to defend Trump from the impeachment inquiry, which is a common theme they share. Each host offered their own defense of the president, with their guests echoing common Republican talking points.

In one of the video clips taken from Pirro’s show, the host can be heard speaking with legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, according to whom the president did not commit a crime.

According to Jarrett, “it’s not a crime, the conversation with the Ukrainian president.”

“No this is not an impeachable offense,” the analyst can be heard defending the president.

Trump shared a number of videos showing Watters defend his actions. According to the host, Trump was elected in 2016 to “drain the swamp,” which he is now doing by ordering Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

In another clip Trump shared, Watters argues that China and Ukraine are allowed to provide Trump with information about Biden, denouncing the various attacks on the commander-in-chief as “fake.”

“This is a fake crime, a fake cover-up and now a fake impeachment,” Watters says in one of the videos Trump posted to his official Twitter page.

Loading...

On September 24, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry into the president. The decision was made after an anonymous whistleblower filed a formal complaint accusing the president of pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens by threatening to cut military aid.

Since the launching of the inquiry, Trump has gone on the offensive, aggressively attacking members of the media and House Democrats for collaborating in what he claims is yet another witch hunt meant to remove him from office.

Some claim that the president’s behavior is becoming increasingly erratic.

In a recent interview, Carl Bernstein, the investigative journalist famous for covering the Watergate scandal, described Trump’s behavior as “unhinged.”

Apart from attacking his perceived enemies, Trump publicly called on Ukraine — and China — to investigate Biden and his son.