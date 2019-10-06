Lauren Cohan Shares Excitement About ‘The Walking Dead’ Return

Lauren Cohan’s return to AMC’s The Walking Dead is finally official, and the actress is sharing her excitement, according to a report from ComicBook.

Cohan joined the cast of the zombie apocalypse series as Maggie Rhee during its second season and was later promoted to series regular for Season 3. However, after several failed rounds of salary negotiations, during which Cohan reportedly requested an increase in pay to match that of the other main actors on the series, the actress seemingly stepped away from the show. Cohan appeared in the first few episodes of Season 9 before her character left Alexandria during the time jump.

After stepping away from The Walking Dead, Cohan went on to star in the ABC’s spy drama Whiskey Cavalier. The series followed a team of misfit spies working together to covertly defeat some of the nation’s most notorious criminals. Cohan, who played CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge, starred alongside Scandal’s Scott Foley, who played FBI Special Agent Will Chase. The show was eventually canceled after one season with the network citing a steady decline in ratings, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After the show’s cancellation, rumors of Cohan’s return began circulating. Cohan was also spotted hanging out with fellow The Walking Dead stars Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, and Ryan Hurst during a press tour. Now, the rumors have been confirmed and it seems Cohan couldn’t be more excited to share her character’s story with fans of the popular series.

“I’m so excited to surprise the fans. I know we left Maggie Rhee up in the air and I can’t wait to bring this to them,” she told the AMC blog.

“I’ve always been a big fan of surprises. My family lives between England and America, so my whole life is about how to make an elaborate plan and not spoil it.”

“I’m really happy. Angela [Kang, showrunner], Scott [M. Gimple, TWD chief content officer] and I have been talking about how we could make this work and everything just aligned.”

“I’m super excited to see what this next chapter of Maggie will be.”

Cohan went on to say that despite not being on the show, she doesn’t feel like she actually left. She said she does her best to stay in touch with her fellow actors and the show’s creators, and that her return to the show has been in the works for a while.

When Maggie finally returns, she will be coming back with a now 6-year-old Hershel, the son she shares with late husband, Glenn, played by Steven Yeun. As fans of the series know, Glenn was beaten to death by Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Maggie has yet to forgive him, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.