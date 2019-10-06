New York Attorney Gordon Caplan Sentenced To A Month In Prison For His Role In The College Admissions Scandal

Another parent has been sentenced in connection to the college admissions scandal.

Yet another parent has been sentenced in relation to the ongoing college admissions scandal that has made headlines for months, as New York attorney Gordon Caplan will spend a month behind bars for his role in the scandal. Caplan allegedly paid $75,000 to have his daughter’s ACT exam responses corrected so she would get a better overall score. The lawyer took responsibility for his actions and apologized profusely in court, according to Forbes.

Caplan’s case has been compared to that of Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, as she too was sentenced to 14 days behind bars for paying $15,000 to have her own daughter’s SAT exam responses corrected. She hoped that if her daughter scored higher on the exam, she would have a better chance of getting into the college of her dreams. All the while, her daughter had no idea about what was going on behind the scenes or her mother’s wrongdoing at the time.

Huffman has since apologized for actions, both in public and in private. She showed great remorse and willingness to make amends for her wrongs.

“I broke the law. I have admitted that and I have pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period,” she said after her sentencing.

Why did Caplan receive a month in jail while Huffman received only 14 days? One possible reason is that the amount of money he allegedly paid as a bribe might have been higher. However, the fact that he admitted what he did and showed remorse likely kept him from receiving a much heftier sentence.



The prosecution in the case took issue with the fact that Caplan — because he was successful in his career and had a lot of money — thought he could get around the law without paying the price for it.

“That a lawyer who has reached the apex of his profession could engage in such blatant criminality reveals a staggering disdain for the law… As much as any defendant in this case, Caplan deserves to go to jail,” prosecutors said in court.

Caplain said he’s “deeply ashamed” for his involvement in the scandal.

Meanwhile, many other wealthy parents are still waiting for their fate for their involvement in the cheating scheme. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Full House star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are among some of the famous faces involved in this major case. They have been accused of paying $500,000 to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, a spot at the University of Southern California.