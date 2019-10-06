Carrie Underwood Flaunts Killer Legs In Short Wrap Dress During Her ‘Cry Pretty Tour’

Country singer superstar Carrie Underwood thrilled her fans in Philadelphia on her “Cry Pretty Tour” tonight. Then she shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram, garnering praise from her 9 million followers on the popular social media platform.

In the image, the “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer wore a sparkly silver and purple wrap dress cinched at her waist with a matching purple belt. The front of the gown was extremely short, showing off Underwood’s shapely, toned legs. The wrap dress also crossed at the top, and it showed some of her cleavage. However, her long blond hair fell in waves over her shoulder, covering her except for a slight hint of her chest. The back of the dress hung down long, providing a sparkly backdrop that showed off her sunkissed legs.

In her caption, Underwood thanked the crowd at tonight’s tour stop in Philidelphia, and she revealed that she appreciated all their love. She also credited Jeff Johnson as the photographer who snapped the image. In just a few minutes, nearly 20,000 people hit the “like” button to show their support for the “Love Wins” singer. Hundreds also took a moment to drop a supportive comment for the talented star.

Many of Underwood’s followers talked about how much they enjoyed her concert tonight, while others eagerly anticipated upcoming shows they have tickets to attend. They appreciated not only her vocals but also the production value of the concert, including holograms, dance movies, and costume changes.

“Thank you! Best concert I’ve ever been to. You’re so amazing, love you so much,” wrote a fan.

“I’m excited for the Pittsburgh concert next Saturday the 12th,” another replied.

“I’ve always known your live performances were amazing, but IN PERSON, it’s – I can’t even describe how AMAZING your vocal inflections were- the music transitions between songs and holograms moving around the entire stage,” gushed a follower.

“I’ve never seen such a PACKED show. Wow. 20,000 fans singing to every song. Love loved loved loved your show, Carrie!!! Love you too.”

Others replied with comments praising Underwood’s great legs and beautiful concert costumes.

“Stunningly beautiful,” a fan proclaimed.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, shared a rare picture of the singer’s 8-month-old little boy on his social media today. Isaiah, Jacob’s 4-year-old brother, also featured in the post. The brothers attended their mom’s sold-out tour date at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, recently.

Underwood’s next tour date is on Wednesday, October 9, in Ledyard, Connecticut, at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino.