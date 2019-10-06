Donald Trump Goes On Offensive In Tweet Targeting The Potential Second Ukraine Whistleblower

Trump accused the potential second Ukraine phone call whistleblower of being an operative of the 'deep state.'

As the Ukraine phone call controversy continues to grow in scope and intensity, so does the number of tweets posted by President Donald Trump attacking his critics.

According to The Hill, on Saturday night, Trump acknowledged reports of a potential second whistleblower in a fiery tweet and publicly blasted that person as a “deep state” operative, which he has long claimed is a secret entity within the U.S. government attempting to remove him from the White House.

“The first so-called second hand information ‘Whistleblower’ got my phone conversation almost completely wrong, so now word is they are going to the bench and another ‘Whistleblower’ is coming in from the Deep State, also with second hand info. Meet with Shifty. Keep them coming!” Trump tweeted.

The tweet also targeted House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who has been at the forefront of the House-led investigation into what took place on a phone call Trump made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the summer.

Democrats have argued that the first whistleblower’s complaint was corroborated by the White House record of Trump’s phone call that was made public last week. In contrast, many top Republicans have come out in defense of Trump and his administration, claiming the whistleblower has partisan motives, especially given the revelation early on that they didn’t have first-hand knowledge of the phone call.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The New York Times on Friday broke the news that there is reportedly a second whistleblower with “more direct” knowledge of Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president. The media outlet cited two officials familiar with the situation and reported that he or she is also part of the intelligence community.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

The potential second whistleblower has already been interviewed by Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson in was reportedly an attempt to corroborate the first informant’s official report of Trump’s alleged wrongdoing. The original whistleblower essentially claimed that the president pressured Zelensky to provide political ammunition on former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, by withholding a large military aid package.

Several of Trump’s critics slammed the president for telling reporters on Thursday that he thinks it would be appropriate for China to investigate Biden and his family for any potential corruption during his time in office.

As reported by The Inquisitr, one of those critics on the Republican side of the aisle was Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who rebuked Trump for asking China to investigate what could likely be Trump’s top political opponent in the 2020 election.

In response, Trump unleashed a torrent of insults against Romney on Saturday via social media, even going so far as to call for the senator’s impeachment.