Donald Trump Reportedly Hides Boxes Of Sudafed In Desk, ‘Apprentice’ Staffer Says He Ate Drug ‘Like Candy’

A sharp-eyed Twitter user spotted multiple boxes of Sudafed in Donald Trump's office desk drawer in a photo the president tweeted during the 2016 campaign.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, when Donald Trump was under fire for repeated, derogatory remarks about Latin American immigrants, he attempted to prove that he was not bigoted by posting on his Twitter account a photo of himself eating a “taco bowl” in his Trump Tower office on Cinco de Mayo. The would-be president claimed in his tweet that the “best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill,” further declaring “I love Hispanics!” in conclusion.

But on Saturday, one sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed something else in the 41-month-old tweet. In the background, a desk drawer in Trump’s office is open. Visible inside the drawer are multiple boxes of the over-the-counter cold and sinus drug Sudafed.

For some reason, the type of Sudafed seen in the photo, which can be seen below on this page, is the type available only in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which contains somewhat different ingredients than the American version of the popular cold remedy.

Why would Trump keep at least three boxes of U.K. Sudafed in his drawer? On September 9, a stand-up comedian and former staff member on Trump’s long-running NBC TV reality competition show The Apprentice posted the possible answer to this question on his own Twitter account.

“Trump snorted Adderall all thru the day on ‘Apprentice’ he also ate UK. Sudafed like candy,” tweeted former Apprentice staffer Noel Casler.

Last December, as The Inquisitr reported, Casler also claimed that while working on The Apprentice, Trump frequently abused Adderall, the brand name for the drug Dextroamphetamine-Amphetamine, a type of “speed.” In fact, Casler described Trump as a “speed freak” who craved the drug so intensely that rather than swallow it in pill form, he would crush the pills, then “snort” them through his nose, producing a much faster-acting effect.

Though the U.S. version of Sudafed contains pseudoephedrine — the drug that is used in the production of methamphetamine — the U.K. version instead includes phenylephrine, which is also a nasal decongestant but is considered less effective than its American counterpart. But the U.K. version also contains caffeine, which is another stimulant.

“The point is he was always high,” Casler wrote in his September 9 tweet, describing his time working for The Apprentice. “That hasn’t changed.”

Casler is not alone in his allegations of Trump’s use of stimulant drugs. As The Inquisitr reported, journalist Kurt Eichenwald revealed last year that he had obtained the president’s medical records from 1982, which showed that Trump was prescribed the amphetamine Diethylpropion — also known as Tenuate — to treat what was described only as a “metabolic disorder.”

According to Eichenwald, though Diethylpropion is intended to be taken for only a few weeks at time, Trump consumed the drug regularly for about eight years, from 1982 to 1990.

That same “taco bowl” photo from May 5, 2016, also contained another odd detail spotted by the site Mashable, among others. Trump’s taco bowl sits atop a pile of papers on his desk, and clearly visible under the bowl is a photograph of the president’s second wife, Marla Maples, posing in a bikini.

Trump and Maples divorced in 1999, 17 years before the “taco bowl” tweet.