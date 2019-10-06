Wendy Williams Reportedly Ordered To Pay Kevin Hunter $250,000

Wendy Williams has to pay for Kevin Hunter to find a new place to live.

Wendy Williams is finally free of her husband of over two decades, Kevin Hunter, but he’s not going down easy. The television personality will reportedly have to pay Hunter $250,000 to find a new place to live in wake of their recent divorce, according to The Source.

Williams split from Hunter this past April due to his alleged infidelity. While the cheating had reportedly been going on for months, the talk show host didn’t acknowledge it immediately. It wasn’t until he welcomed a child with his mistress that Williams decided she was officially done with him.

The former couple has been working through their divorce proceedings throughout the past few months and are still working out the financial side of things. This is particularly messy businesses because Williams never signed any prenuptial papers prior to marrying Hunter many years ago. She was deeply in love with him and didn’t think she needed the papers because she didn’t believe that their marriage would ever end, she recently explained. However, the star says she would do things differently if she were to ever get married again in the future.

“I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody. But as a grown person, I’d get with another grown person and that grown person would have a thriving career. I would choose differently this time.”

Williams has tried to erase all traces of Hunter from her life and also fired him as the executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show. Shortly after splitting from him, she also removed his name from the credits and banned him from the set of the show.

Since the split, she’s been trying to get back on her feet again after a very challenging year, including a stint in a sober house while battling an addiction to prescription pills and alcohol. She has also had a variety of other health issues, including thyroid problems. Through it all, she appears to have taken control back over her life and seems to be dating someone new at the moment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams has been seen out and about on many different occasions with various men but hasn’t publicly confirmed that she’s dating any of them. She claims she has a new man that her staff at the show have already met. However, she has yet to reveal his name.