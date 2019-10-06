Plus-Size Model Denise Bidot Shows Off Sexy Curves In Completely See-Through Top On Instagram

Buxom babe Denise Bidot put on a very busty display in one of her recent Instagram photo shares. On Friday, the gorgeous plus-size model gave fans a generous view of her voluptuous curves as she posed in a completely see-through top that fully showcased her busty assets.

Reporting from New York City, where the 33-year-old single mom lives with her teenage daughter, Denise took a step back from the glamorous outfits she usually parades on social media and decided to switch things up by showcasing a more sporty — yet equally provocative — look. The stunning Latina traded her usual curve-hugging dresses and chic jeans and crop top co-ords for a pair of tight-fitting sweatpants. Boasting a rich, dark-blue color, the casual garment did a fabulous job of showcasing her strong thighs, while also showing off her slender ankles. Denise teamed up the item with matching Champion sneakers and completed her look with a sheer, long-sleeved, lilac top by Nike.

The curvy beauty left very little to the imagination in the ultra-revealing top. Crafted out of a clingy, gossamer fabric, the sporty-chic item hugged her curves in all the right places. At the same time, the gauzy design ensured that Denise showed a great expanse of skin, putting her buxom curves front and center. To add even more spice to the already steamy look, the plus-size hottie flashed her underwear through the sheer top, unveiling the black bra she wore underneath. Last but not least, she unabashedly flaunted her ample cleavage in the daring garment, calling even further attention to her bountiful chest.

Denise cut an athletic yet very sexy figure in the revealing sportswear. The Latina-Arab beauty, who is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti descent, unapologetically showed off her curvaceous body, showing that she can look just as appealing in sweatpants as she does in a minidress.

Photographed against the backdrop of a graffiti mural, Denise appeared to be in her element, exuding an air of confidence that reminded everyone of her passion for fitness and exercise. In keeping with the sporty theme of her look, she struck a casual pose, crouching down on the pavement with one leg stretched out to showcase her fashionable sneakers. The bubbly plus-size model sported a fresh-faced, seemingly makeup-free look that fits perfectly with her sporty attire. She wore her raven tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks cascade down her back in soft waves.

Unsurprisingly, fans immediately took notice of her skin-flashing, cleavage-flaunting look.

“That is an amazing top giiiirl,” one person commented on the revealing outfit.

“Gosh you make Nike look sexy,” wrote another.

“Wooooow,” read a third message, trailed by a heart-eyes emoji and a fire emoji.

“You make everything look good. Love the confidence and the look,” penned a fourth Instagram user.

“Hey gorgeous you are just simply outstanding,” was a fifth reply, followed by a heart emoji.

Fans who want to see more of Denise can give her a follow on Instagram.