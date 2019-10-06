Joe Biden Attacks Donald Trump In Scathing Op-Ed: ‘I Intend To Beat You Like A Drum’

In a scathing column penned for The Washington Post, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned President Donald Trump that he is “not going anywhere.”

Biden wrote the column in response to Trump’s continuing attacks on him and his family.

Describing Trump as “wholly unfit” for office, Biden said that the commander-in-chief is using his presidency to “advance his personal political interests instead of the national interest.”

The former vice president described Trump’s suggestion that China investigates him and his family as “outrageous,” suggesting that it proves Trump believes he can do “whatever he wants, with no accountability.”

“He sees only the power — and how it can benefit just one person: Donald Trump,” he wrote.

The Delaware Democrat contrasted Trump with George Washington, who “famously could not tell a lie,” accusing him of spreading false claims, smears, and conspiracy theories about his family.

“It’s the same cynical playbook he returns to again and again,” Biden wrote, adding that abuse of power is “the defining characteristic” of Trump’s presidency.

The former vice president accused Trump of asking foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections, stating that the president has “corrupted” numerous government agencies — including the Justice Department, the National Security Council, and the State Department — to advance his own personal agenda.

Describing Trump as a “threat” to ordinary Americans, the Democratic front-runner detailed what he claims are the president’s inappropriate relationships with lobbying groups such as the National Rifle Association, accusing him of being “in the pocket” of the fossil fuel industry.

Biden also laid out his own political vision, touching upon his policies regarding gun control, climate change, health care, and foreign affairs.

The former vice president concluded the column by warning Trump that he is “not going anywhere.”

“You won’t destroy me, and you won’t destroy my family. And come November 2020, I intend to beat you like a drum.”

Biden’s op-ed comes as Trump continues to accuse him and his family of corruption. According to the president, Biden and his son Hunter need to be investigated because Hunter sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while Biden was vice president.

President Trump is spending millions of dollars attacking me because he's scared I'll beat him. But I’m not going anywhere. I won’t let Donald Trump choose the Democratic nominee. pic.twitter.com/k2YNjnlfEU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 5, 2019

According to a complaint filed by an anonymous whistleblower, Trump used the power of his office to pressure Ukraine’s government to investigate the Bidens in order to damage the Democratic front-runner’s presidential bid.

A transcript of Trump’s phone call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky corroborates the allegations, according to Democrats in the House of Representatives, who have responded by launching a formal impeachment inquiry.