Tristan Thompson Is Reportedly Trying To Win Khloe Kardashian Back, Despite Her Family’s Concerns

It appears Tristan Thompson is doing all that he can to get back into Khloe Kardashian’s good graces.

As claimed, the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been establishing his presence in Kardashian’s life more and more on social media. Hollywood Life reports that Thompson has been using Instagram as an opportunity to share how much he loves the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s looks and posts. The outlet claims that while Thompson’s comments suggest that he’s sharing how much he still cares for his ex and baby mama, they actually run a little deeper.

The pro basketball player is reportedly ready to start over with Kardashian and is making it known to all of her fans, family, and friends. Meanwhile, both Kardashian and her famous family have their reservations about the two picking up where they left off.

“Khloe’s family is doing their best to make Tristan feel welcome and comfortable out of respect for Khloe and True but no one is advising her to jump back into a relationship with him,” a source told the outlet. “And Khloe swears that won’t happen, that she doesn’t want to go there again with Tristan. But Tristan is clearly not ready to give up, his goal is to fix things and get their family back together.”

Kardashian isn’t blind to Thompson’s attempts, though. The Good American CEO reportedly finds the comments “sweet,” though the NBA star apparently hasn’t stopped with Instagram comments. As it seems, Thompson is telling Kardashian that he loves her in real life, also showering her with gifts in hopes of wooing her back.

The Inquisitr previously noted that Thompson’s flirty messages came eight months after he and Kardashian ended their three-year relationship. During their time together, Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian multiple times. The first time was reportedly in April 2018 when Kardashian was about to give birth to their daughter, True. The second time was with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner’s best friend at the time and was close with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In her Red Table Talk interview, Woods alleged that Thompson kissed her while she was on her way out of his Los Angeles home. Other reports have said that the two were getting cozy with each other throughout the night.

While Thompson is attempting to get Kardashian back, the Kocktails with Khloe alum is reportedly only focused on being the best mother she can be to True. The reality star has said in the past that she is working on building a better co-parenting relationship with Thompson.