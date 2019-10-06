Shay Mitchell Shows Off Baby Bump Wearing Nothing But A Trenchcoat In Latest Instagram Snap

Shay Mitchell has been flaunting her baby bump and fans love it.

Shay Mitchell seems to know how to turn heads, and her latest Instagram photo has certainly done just that. Her followers have been wowed by the latest snapshot of the actress exposing her growing baby bump and more.

The sexy snap shows the Pretty Little Liars star half-lying down, half-sitting up on a cozy white sofa wearing a tan trenchcoat, and that is the only thing she is wearing. Shay is totally naked underneath the short coat, revealing her long, slender legs. The barely covers her essentials in the photo, but her baby bump is clearly the center of attention.

The brunette beauty’s hair is worn down and she has a full face of makeup consisting of smoky eyes and a soft tinge of color on her cheeks and lips. The photo was taken in a room full of books and a fancy tea set, with a painting also seen behind her.

In the caption of her post, Shay wanted to know whether she should just give birth in that trenchcoat that she is wearing.

One person’s clever comeback read, “Sure, just lay out some sheets first. May get a bit messy.”

Another follower said, “She is slaying her pregnancy she looks beyond beautiful.”

Shay announced in June that she was expecting a baby with her Canadian actor boyfriend, Matte Babel. The announcement that the couple will be having a baby girl came just six months after she revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2018.

With this pregnancy, she admitted to having “pre-partum” depression because she was trying to keep this one under wraps until she was sure it was time to announce it. A report by People said that she was feeling alone and anxious as she wanted to break the exciting news on her own timing.

Now, Shay is proud and flaunting her baby bump quite frequently. The Inquisitr had recently detailed another previous photoshoot where the actress showed off her bulging belly. She slayed in a bright pink jacket and a black bikini bottom as she walked along in the windy desert. There is no doubt that the 32-year-old is embracing her pregnancy.

In Shay and Matte’s YouTube show called Almost Ready, the couple regularly shares their path to getting ready for their baby girl to enter the world. From coming up with a birthing plan to making her boyfriend know exactly how it feels to be pregnant, those two seem to have many crazy moments together.