Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Curve-Hugging Romper While Walking Her Dog

Emily Ratajkowski put her hourglass figure on full display in her latest Instagram post. On Saturday night, the Inamorata Woman entrepreneur was featured in a beautiful, sun-kissed photo posted to her brand’s Instagram page that offered fans an eyeful of her gorgeous curves.

Snapped on a sunny street in New York, Emily showed off her statuesque, Amazonian figure in a curve-clinging black romper that highlighted all of her best assets. Crafted out of a snug, ribbed fabric, the stylish one-piece — one from the new Inamorata leisurewear collection — hugged her figure in all the right places, accentuating Emily’s fierce physique. A red leather belt cinched the romper at the waist, calling attention to her impossibly tiny waistline. The Sports Illustrated babe paired the clingy garment with trendy white slouchy boots and topped off her look with dark sunglasses.

As she has done many times in the past, Emily paraded the chic Inamorata apparel while taking her dog, Colombo, for a walk. Proving yet again that she is her brand’s best ambassador, the 28-year-old hottie cut a seductive figure in the fashionable outfit. As she trotted the pavement with an air of sexy, nonchalant confidence, Emily managed to look both graceful and provocative, leaving fans gasping for air at the sight of her dangerous curves.

“That street should be gold. The queen has arrived,” one of her followers commented on the photo.

Emily looked like a snack in the figure-hugging romper. The dark-haired beauty flashed quite a bit of skin in the sleeveless one-piece, flaunting her ample decolletage in the strappy, low-cut number. In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model teased her cleavage in the skin-baring outfit, letting her busty curves take center stage.

At the same time, she put on a leggy display in the clingy outfit, which hemmed just above the knee, leaving her toned pins exposed. Likewise, her curvy hips were also copiously showcased, as were her chiseled thighs.

Emily topped off her look with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings. A matching necklace adorned her decolletage, further luring the gaze to her perky chest.

The stunning Vogue model looked windswept, letting her locks frame her face and cascade down her back and over her shoulder in a relaxed style. Photographed as she held a tight grip on Colombo’s leash — who disappeared somewhere in the forefront of the shot, leaving only his tail to signal his presence — Emily gave a coy smile to the camera, leaving fans swooning over her chic look.

“Oh lá lá,” quipped one person.

“Loveeeeeee,” wrote another, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily originally showcased the look in a set of sultry photos shared last week to her personal Instagram page. The photos in question were closely cropped to her shapely bust, putting her generous decolletage front and center.

The new pic, however, gave a detailed view of her entire outfit, boots and all, and offered fans a great idea on how to style the eye-catching romper, which is available for purchase on the Inamorata Woman website.