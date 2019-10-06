Ashley Tisdale Stuns In New Makeup-Free Selfie Posted To Instagram

Ashley Tisdale wowed her fans when she posted a slight throwback photo to her Instagram yesterday. The photo had a date-stamp that showed it was originally taken on September 22 of this year.

The snap itself had a bit of an old-school film feel to it. The image was repeated twice and framed in black. Aside from the date, the pic was also time-stamped and had “Ashley’s cam” written on the top right-hand corner. The photo evoked an analog feel that would make fans think the image was taken more than just a few weeks ago.

But the design of the image wasn’t the only reason those who saw the upload might think it was a throwback to a much earlier time in Ashley’s life. The star herself looked to be way younger than her actual 34 years. This was helped by the fact that the image was uploaded in black and white, but it also had to do with the way the actress chose to style herself.

In the snap, Ashely went completely makeup free. Her big, brown eyes were wide open and clear without any lashes or eye makeup coloring them. She held her hand up to her pouting and pensive lips that were also sans makeup. Finally, her brows were their natural light brown color, not having been darkened.

She paired her natural look with a spaghetti-strapped black-and-white striped top that appeared to be the upper part of a set of overalls. Underneath, she wore what seemed like a black sports bra or a bralette — thick, black straps were visible beneath the top’s thinner ones. Ashley wore small stud earrings but otherwise didn’t have on any other accessories.

Her hair — which was the focus of the post — was pulled back in a half-up, half-down style, with the front parts of her hair pulled into a messy bun on the top of her head that was secured with a white scrunchie. The portion of her hair which was left down was curly, a big difference from the star’s normally-straight locks.

It seemed as if she was in the middle of her beauty routine when she decided to take the snap and ask her fans a very important question. In the caption of the photo, she asked “Who needs a straightener anyways?!” telling her fans that she was “embracing the curls” and thanking her followers for the courage to do so.

The post proved to be popular with her fans, having received over 59,000 likes and 200 comments in the 24 hours since it’s been posted. Fans took to the comments section to express their satisfaction with Ashley choosing to leave her hair curly, calling her beautiful and saying that she looked years younger in the pic.

Fans who would like to keep up with Ashley can follow her on Instagram.