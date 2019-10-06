WWE News: Former World Champion Challenges The Rock To ‘WrestleMania 36’ Match, Asks John Cena For Help

Will The Rock be willing to accept the challenge for next year?

This past Friday night on the new SmackDown on FOX, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a triumphant return to WWE. He didn’t promote a new movie. He didn’t say what he was doing in Hollywood. All he did was make a big-time comeback and take out King Baron Corbin with a lot of assistance from Becky Lynch. Now, a former multi-time World Champion has challenged The Rock to a match at WrestleMania 36, and he’s dead set on having it.

The Rock’s return was huge as the fans in the Staples Center went crazy for his theme music, his promo, and his smackdown of Corbin. It wasn’t ever said that he was returning to WWE for good or even coming back for another match, but the fans would certainly love to see that happen.

Now, it appears as if the fans aren’t the only ones who would like to see “The Great One” return for another match.

On the night before the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Randy Orton hopped on Twitter and issued a challenge. This was not an open challenge or made at some newbie in the wrestling world, but one aimed directly at one of the greatest to ever set foot in a WWE ring.

.@TheRock I see you will be at #SmackdownOnFox this Friday. How about you & I have a discussion about who’s the greatest 3rd generation of all time and we answer that question April 5th in Tampa At Wrestlemania 36. A vipers sense of smell is unmatched. I smell what you’re cooking — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 4, 2019

Dolph Ziggler asked if Randy Orton had his Twitter account hacked. Bully Ray simply responded with dozens of money bag emoji as he feels as if Orton vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 36 would bring in tons of cash.

There was no interaction between Orton and The Rock on Friday Night SmackDown, as the Brahma Bull opened the show. Later in the night, Orton teamed with AJ Styles and Absolutely Glorious in a loss to the team of Braun Strowman, The Miz, and Heavy Machinery as recapped by the official website of WWE.

Not everything that is talked about on social media ends up becoming a reality in the wrestling world, but Orton isn’t giving up on this too easily. On Saturday, he tweeted out again and asked John Cena if he could find out The Rock’s plans for next year’s WrestleMania.

Miss you @JohnCena. ???? ps: Can you talk to @TheRock and see what his #wrestlemania plans are for 2020? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/Ly222EhUz4 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 5, 2019

There has been a lot of talks lately about legends and WWE Hall of Famers returning to the ring for one more match. The Inquisitr reported that Stone Cold Steve Austin said he could easily return for one more match and there have also been whispers of Edge coming back too.

If The Rock was going to return for another match, it would most certainly be for WWE and it would be on a grand stage such as WrestleMania. The only thing with Dwayne Johnson is that he’s a very busy man and Hollywood keeps him going at full speed on almost every single day. Should he decide to step into the ring again, though, he already has someone ready to challenge him in Randy Orton.