Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Farrah Abraham Shows Up At ‘E! True Hollywood Story’ One-Day Immersive Pop-Up

On October 5, Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, popped into the “E! True House of Hollywood” experience on Saturday for the only day the pop-up was operational. Pop Sugar and the E! network’s one-day immersive experience took over the urban gallery-social salon — complete with a secret garden — in a historic structure known simply as the House on Sunset.

An appropriate place for a re-created show business reenactment, the manse is the plush quarters in which legendary show business agent Louis Schurr enjoyed an office back in the glory days. For those up for a history lesson, Schurr was the guy who managed such Hollywood luminaries as Bob Hope, Greta Garbo, and Marlene Dietrich, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On October 5, one day ahead of E! True Hollywood Story’s reboot return on October 6, the House On Sunset had been transformed. That is where Farrah, Sophia and a slew of other fans of the now unretired show immersed themselves into the biographical series by going from one room to another, each set up as stations to welcome guests in true Hollywood style.

One room was filled with glam units so wannabe stars could be treated to picture-perfect hair and makeup. Another room offered sunglasses for fans to wear before they stepped into another room that was filled from top to bottom with newspapered walls shouting salacious headlines about Hollywood rumors and realities. A red carpet was also on hand so fans could temporarily turn into established stars while posing on the sartorial runway typically used for Hollywood premieres and galas.

Farrah and Sophia, who were recently hanging out with Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban, seemed glad to take part in this special space. Upon their return, Farrah posted about the fun experience on the former Teen Mom OG‘s Instagram page.

Many of Farrah’s Instagram followers had good things to say when commenting on the latest upload from the reality star’s recent True Hollywood pop-up experience although the comments leaned toward the people in the social media share and not the experience itself.

“She looks like her father much more everyday… you look beautiful too,” commented one follower.

“You look great! Love the dress???? y’all have fun!” enthused a second fan.

“The mom and daughter with the mostest!!!” proclaimed a third fan, who added red hearts to her Instagram comment.

Meanwhile, naysayers were also around to comment on Farrah’s post, with some being more gentle than others.

“Sorry your face is not looking good stop the botox. A couple of years ago you looked very beautiful. I’m not being mean just saying,” commented one of those followers.

“You really need to stop with your face. You look 40 girl….,” said another of Farrah’s social media followers.

“Well, I’ve seen it all – a 10-year-old with nails that belong to a 25-year-old bottle service chick!” stated yet another follower, who was referring to Sophia’s long nails, which had been manicured and were very long.

All in all, even with the negative comments, it seems as if Farrah and her 10-year-old daughter had a nice day doing something very Hollywood-like in nature.

To stay updated on what Farrah Abraham is doing at any given time, be sure to follow her Instagram account.