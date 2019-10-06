Kate Beckinsale Thrusts Her Booty Up In The Air In Instagram Workout Video

Kate Beckinsale's Instagram followers were seriously impressed by her form and the way she looks in tight leggings.

Kate Beckinsale doesn’t have to star in blockbuster action move to get rave reviews from her fans. All it takes for the 46-year-old actress to receive praise is an 8-second workout video.

Kate is best-known for her roles in popular action films like Van Helsing and the Underworld franchise, but she’s also become quite the Instagram star as of late. Her followers enjoy her raunchy sense of humor, including her NSFW taste in cat toys, and they also love it when the actress shows a little skin. She did just that on Saturday night, but it was what she was doing in the video that she shared with her 3.4 million followers that really had them raving about how amazing she is.

In the video, Kate is working out in the gym. She’s wearing a black sports bra and a pair of skintight leggings, and she’s utilizing a giant silver exercise ball. She has her shins positioned on top of the ball, and her hands are on the ground in a push-up position. She uses her legs to pull the ball towards her, thrusting her butt high up into the air as she does so. She then returns to her starting position before doing a push-up and repeating the difficult move. Near the end of the video, she turns her head toward the camera. Even though she’s working hard, she manages to laugh and smile.

Beckinsale’s followers had a lot to say about the video, which was viewed almost 63,000 times over the course of one hour.

“Being hottest woman alive is hard work,” wrote one fan.

“Million dollar bum there!” another remarked.

“Your form is impeccable. Lovely!” read another compliment.

According to Prevention, Kate Beckinsale has enlisted the help of a high-profile team to help her stay fit. The brunette beauty exercises with Gunnar Peterson at his gym, and celebrity trainer Brad Siskind also keeps her motivated during her workouts. She seems to be a fan of combining moves and working out multiple muscle groups at once, as evidenced by the push-up and pike combo that she demonstrated in her most recent Instagram post. She’s also revealed that another of her go-to moves is “an ab rollup followed by a double jab cross,” complete with boxing gloves and a dummy to punch.

If there’s anything Beckinsale’s fans have learned from the multiple workout videos that she’s shared with them, it’s that, while she may make exercising look easy, it takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and coordination to look as incredible as she does.