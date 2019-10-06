Khloe Kardashian & BFF Malika Haqq Seen Shopping For Baby Furniture In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq are already making sure Haqq’s new baby has everything they need.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were seen together shopping for baby furniture on Thursday, October 3. According to People, the KUWTK cameras were possibly capturing the two besties as they were seen holding many stuffed animals and other baby toys. The two friends were both in casual attire, with Kardashian wearing light-wash denim jeans, an oversized button-down top, and open-toed heels. Haqq was with her twin, Khadijah, while wearing a white long-sleeved top and green leggings. She was also wearing clear heels and a tan handbag.

Haqq announced back in September that she is currently expecting her first child, confirming the news via Instagram while holding a ClearBlue pregnancy test. In her post, Haqq shared that, by becoming a mom, she has “decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life.”

Kardashian, who has been friends with Haqq since they were teenagers, was in full support of her best friend. The Revenge Body host shared her own Instagram message under a photo of herself and Haqq. She shared with her 98.7 million followers that her “baby is having a baby.”

While Haqq is seemingly more than excited for her pregnancy, she has chosen to keep some details of her pregnancy private. Although she hasn’t revealed who the father of her child is, many fans have speculated that rapper OT Genasis is the one that is expecting a baby with Haqq. The Inquisitr previously reported that the pair was in a relationship with each other, but parted ways back in June when Haqq confirmed that she was single on Instagram.

Haqq has also reportedly decided to keep the gender of her baby under wraps. The actress already knows what she will be having, but has chosen to keep the surprise for her close family and friends. She did share, though, that the baby’s due date will be in March 2020.

Haqq’s pregnancy reveal comes just weeks after the actress opened up about taking the necessary steps to improve her mental health. She recently shared with Page Six that she has dealt with anxiety for years and has used therapy while monitoring her time on social media to combat her anxiety-ridden thoughts.

“If I’m not putting negative into it, I’m really not taking the negative with me. You hear it, you see it, but that’s life,” Haqq said on not taking the opinions of others online into consideration as much.