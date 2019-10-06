Blonde Bombshell Anna Katharina Spills Out Of Plunging Floral Crop Top And Fans Can’t Get Enough Of It

American swimsuit model Anna Katharina gave her Instagram followers an eyeful on Saturday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a plunging floral crop top that appears to be a least one size too small. In the photo, Anna’s voluptuous decolletage looks like it’s about to spill completely out of the neckline, a fact that likely stopped the hearts of some of her most adoring fans. She accessorized the look with minimal makeup and a radiant smile, something that her followers complimented her for in the comments section.

“Smile is next levellllll,” one fan wrote.

“Wonderful smile,” another agreed.

“WOW, such a natural beauty” a third fan added.

“I have never seen you THIS beautiful/stunning/gorgeous…and that is saying a lot lovely lady,” a fourth person commented.

But the 27-year-old blonde bombshell is likely used to getting this type of feedback from her audience. As The Inquisitr reported, she got similar comments when she posted a photo of herself posing on the sand in a curve-hugging blue crop top and barely-there black bikini bottoms.

“How little kids come back from recess after you tell them not to get their clothes dirty,” she wrote in the caption.

But unfortunately for all those followers who might be longing for an opportunity to go out with Anna, she’s taken.

Anna is currently in a relationship with personal trainer/model/realtor Davey Fisher. She recently posted a heartwarming Instagram tribute to him on his birthday.

“Liking Davey as a human being is truly the easiest thing in the world,” she wrote. “Honestly, I am completely honored that someone like him loves me.”

For some fans, the lengthy caption didn’t seem to convince fans that he was her boyfriend so she had to clarify that in the comments.

“No my man is literally my man,” she wrote in response to one commenter who asked if he was single.

Anna has popped up on Davey’s Instagram as well. He recently uploaded a workout video in which she’s helping him do some intense-looking push-ups. In the caption, he thanked her for always being supportive and called her his “Woman Crush Wednesday.” In the comments, she said that it’s the kind of relationship where she laughs at all of his “dumb jokes when no one does.” She also quipped that “laughing at/supporting him” was one of her specialties.

To see more of Anna Katharina’s stunning modeling photos, selfies, and hilarious captions, be sure to follow her on Instagram.