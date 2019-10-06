Kim Kardashian Spotted At McDonald’s With Zero Makeup In Mismatched Sweats Holding Her $1 Purchase

Kim Kardashian loves McDonald’s. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has documented her love of the fast-food chain on her social media, although Kim will be papped heading to the joint for late-night runs. Even Hollywood mega-stars can’t resist those golden arches.

Kim’s outings tend to appear like a glamorous event. The 38-year-old will visit L.A. breakfast joints dressed up to the nines, although today sees Kim make a headline for going down the opposite route. As The Daily Mail reports today, Kim was spotted at McDonald’s on Friday night with a pared-down wardrobe and a very budget-friendly purchase.

Photos didn’t show Kim in the eye-popping latex outfit that had sister Kourtney calling Kim Nicki Minaj on Halloween. The KKW Beauty founder was seen in a pair of mismatched sweats with absolutely zero makeup. Kim was rocking a white pair of sweatpants paired with a hoodie in gray, with photos showing the star wearing her hood up in some images. Kim had gone super low-key with everything and the star was also rocking sneakers. As to Kim’s face, her naturally beautiful features are rarely seen without the warpaint. Kim has, after all, turned her love of cosmetics into a hugely-popular business.

Kim was seen with her purchase from McDonald’s. The star had grabbed herself a $1 vanilla ice-cream cone. Clearly, even the multi-millionaires still eye up that dollar menu.

Kim’s love of fast-food might be a source of humor for some fans, but many adore the fact that a multi-millionaire still hits up McDonald’s. Kim does seem to love sweet treats. The star updated her Instagram from an ice-cream parlor back in 2018 when she visited Japan. That said, Kim does have her eye on nutrition.

As Harper’s Bazaar reports, Kim has spoken out about what she’s been advised to nourish herself with.

“My trainer Mel [Alcantara] always says that before and after you train, you should eat simple carbs, like sweet potatoes, and small amounts of fat and protein, like chicken. You should also have veggies with your meals, since you need them to help effectively break down and absorb your protein, fat and carbs,” the star wrote on her app.

“There’s a myth that eating carbs is bad, but this isn’t true!” Kim also stated.

Kim has been known to follow diet trends such as activated charcoal lemonade, although her latest love seems to be all things CBD, having enjoyed a CBD-themed baby shower ahead of the birth of her fourth child this year.

