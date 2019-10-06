Plus-Sized Model Ashley Alexiss Rocks Extreme Curves In Revealing Cream Swimsuit On Instagram

Followers think the model's dramatic pose is her best yet.

Plus-sized Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model Ashley Alexiss showed off her famous curves in her recent Instagram post, thrilling her 1.8 million followers on the popular social media platform.

In the image, the blond bombshell showed she knows how to make an entrance. Alexiss posed at the bottom of a set of stairs just inside a doorway with her hands resting on both sides of the frame. The barefoot beauty wore nothing but a revealing cream swimsuit that emphasized her extreme hourglass figure. The garment’s high-cut legs went all the way to her nipped-in waist, showing off the enviable proportion between her waist, hips, and chest. Her ample cleavage strained against the tank-style top, revealing an enticing glimpse. Sunglasses protected the model’s eyes as her long blond locks fell in soft waves over her shoulders and down her back.

In the caption, Alexiss wrote that strong women have the ability to predict the future because they create it themselves. Within minutes, more than 4,500 people hit the “like” button on the model’s Instagram post. Dozens also left comments complimenting the Fashion Nova ambassador’s choice in clothing.

Actress and viral influencer Jessica Killings replied to the post with two fire emoji, and Alexiss replied.

“Jessica Killings was so wonderful to meet you last night! We should do a girls night when I come back to LA next week,” wrote the swimsuit model.

Killings replied that she could not wait for their next get together.

Killings featured in Alexiss’ recent Instagram story in an evening out at Pink Taco filled with drinks, food, and fun. The evening celebrated the ribbon cutting for Pink Taco in Boston, Massachusetts, and Travis Yohe, Alexiss’s husband, also attended, getting referred to as well as the model’s real MVP. It looks like Alexiss is on the road, as she announced that she went to Pennsylvania today and will be headed to Orlando, Florida, tomorrow.

Many of the model’s fans adored her stunning new look from Fashion Nova as well as her empowering caption. Some people even felt this image is the model’s best ever.

Loading...

“Freaking rockstar status!!! Killing it in this photo!!” a follower declared.

“With a body like you have, you can create anything. YOU ARE SOOO GORGEOUS,” another wrote.

“This is by far one of my favorites out of all the beautiful pictures you’ve posted!!!!!” said a third fan.

The Inquisitr previously reported about Alexiss’s outfit at the Pink Taco celebration last night. Fans adored her gorgeous houndstooth dress and pink heels as she leaned against a Patron-branded stationary bike during the event.