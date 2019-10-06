Apple May Have An October Event, Here’s What To Expect

The month of October has been unofficially dubbed “TechTober” by members of the technology community because of the influx of new gadgets typically released during the month, and this year, Apple might be participating, according to a report from Fortune.

Apple is known for its annual September press event, which the company uses to announce its latest and greatest iPhones, but the company sometimes follows with a second fall event in October. This year’s September event left many Apple fans a bit underwhelmed with the company’s offerings and has inspired rumors of a possible 2019 October announcement. Those rumors, which have not been confirmed by the tech company, suggest the iPhone-maker could follow its 2018 pattern and hold a press event in the last week of the month. And if that turns out to be the case, Apple could be releasing a rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, new AirPods with noise cancellation, and refreshed iPad Pro models.

MacBook Pro

Several reports from trusted sources, including TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, have indicated that Apple has been developing a 16-inch all-screen MacBook Pro design, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Kuo predicted the laptop would be announced in 2019 and come equipped with a totally redesigned keyboard. Kuo claims that the 16-inch MacBook will return to scissor-switch keys, ditching Apple’s controversial butterfly keys, which have been causing countless issues for many Mac users.

Apple’s currently laptop lineup includes a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a 15-inch model, but some believe the company may discontinue the current 15-inch MacBook Pro to make the 16-inch model the go-to for users looking for bigger screens.

Mac Pro

Apple announced the new Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR at WWDC in June. The company’s website now states both products will be available “this fall,” but there are few details beyond that. If Apple does host an event in October, it’s likely the company will announce the official release date for both the Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR.

Apple Tags

Apple is said to be developing a personal item tracker that is expected to work similarly to Tile products. This means users will be able to attach a physical tag from Apple to their belongings, including backpacks, keys, wallets, and then track those items through the Find My application already installed on most iOS and macOS devices.

iPad Pro

“Japanese Apple news site Macotakara this summer cited sources inside Apple’s China supply chain, who said the company is working a big iPad Pro refresh for October,” the report from Fortune detailed. The new iPad Pro will likely copy the iPhone with a new triple-lens camera array, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

AirPods

Apple is also reportedly working on the third iteration of its popular wireless earbuds, AirPods. The new devices could come in multiple colors, include active noise control (ANC), and better water and sweat resistance.

While the possibility of an October event for Apple is exciting, it’s worth keeping in mind that these are still just rumors at this point. But if the company is having another event this year, it will likely send out invitations within the next few weeks.