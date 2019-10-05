’90 Day Fiancé’: Jenny And Sumit Reunited After Shocking Reveal

On Monday’s episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny and Sumit reunited after being separated for more than a week, according to a report from E! News.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way focuses on Americans who’ve decided to abandon their lives in the United States to relocate to foreign countries in the name of love. When 60-year-old Jenny met 30-year-old Sumit online, she was immediately taken by the Indian man but she didn’t realize she was the target of a catfishing scam. Sumit later confessed his transgression, claiming he did it because he enjoyed talking to white women using aliases but meant no harm. After coming clean to the woman, Jenny eventually forgave Sumit and traveled to India to meet him in person.

Unfortunately for the pair, Sumit’s parents declared they would not accept Jenny as a daughter-in-law because of the couple’s significant age difference as well as the cultural differences between the pair. However, despite the rejection from Sumit’s family, Jenny remained committed to having a relationship with Sumit, and the couple continued their relationship in secret when she returned to America.

After dating long-distance for another few years, Jenny decided it was time to relocate to India to begin building a life with the man she loved. When she arrived, Sumit said his parents still did not approve of their relationship and that they had to rent an apartment in a different part of town to avoid anyone seeing them together. It was later revealed that Sumit was already married to an Indian woman closer to his own age, which was the reason he kept Jenny hidden, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

When Sumit’s in-laws found out about his infidelity, they stormed into his secret apartment and dragged him away. His father-in-law then threatened to have him arrested for his actions. During the show’s new episode, the couple finally came face-to-face again after the revelation.

“Why did this happen?” Jenny cried to Sumit the moment he walked through the door.

The man took a moment to explain that he was forced into an arranged marriage and he has been married for over two years. He admitted he made a mistake by not being honest with Jenny and that he wasn’t being fair to his wife.

“It’s all my fault, man, I did wrong. I do realize that,” Sumit said in a confessional. “And now I’m paying for that,”

“I don’t want Jenny to leave. I’m ready to stand up, I’m ready to fight for me and Jenny to be together.”

In order to marry Jenny, Sumit will need to persuade his current wife to sign divorce papers, but that seems like it’ll be a difficult task for the Indian man. Fans of the couple can keep up with their journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Mondays on TLC.