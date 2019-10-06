Maren Morris Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress With High Slit In Latest Instagram Photo

Maren Morris rocked a colorful and revealing look while performing in New Orleans.

Maren Morris isn’t afraid to show a lot of skin, and that fearlessness often pays off in the form of thousands of likes from her Instagram followers. The country star’s latest look is receiving rave reviews on the social media platform, where fans are letting her know that they think her mini-dress is as hot as the suns adorning it.

Maren, 29, is beginning to develop a habit of showing off her legs and her cleavage; she recently wowed her many admirers with a tiny green dress that had them comparing her to Tinker Bell. Her latest look flashed even more flesh than that daring outfit, thanks to its even shorter length. For her Friday night performance at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, Maren rocked a multi-colored mini-dress featuring a high slit on the left side that went all the way up to her bikini line.

The dress was color-blocked with segments of orange, yellow, and purple. It had cut-outs that showed off generous portions of her tanned torso, and it featured a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display. The eye-catching ensemble was also embellished with three metallic suns; two of the ornaments were positioned underneath her bust, and the third was placed right above the slit in her skirt.

Fans of the Highwomen member made sure to let her know just how highly they thought of her look, responding to her photo with plenty of fire and heart-eye emoji. Maren’s 1.2 million followers also pressed the like button almost 33,000 times over the course of three hours.

“Maren you are absolutely breathtaking and so beautiful and sexy!” read one reaction to her photo.

“STOP. IT. Why are you so gorgeous!? Obsessed with that dress!!” another fan remarked.

Maren Morris was in New Orleans to support Miranda Lambert. The concert was one of the stops on Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour, but Billboard described the event as more of “a mini-festival,” thanks to additional performances by the Pistol Annies and Tenille Towne.

One of the songs Maren performed was “To Hell and Back,” and she had a special message about self-acceptance to share with her fans before serenading them with her tune about being loved for what many would perceive as flaws.

“The most important relationships we have in this life are the ones we have with ourselves,” Maren said.

“The Bones” singer certainly seems to have a great relationship with herself; she’s shown fans just how comfortable she is in her own skin by posing topless in Playboy. She’s also become one of country music’s biggest fashion trailblazers, thanks to looks like the one above that her fans just can’t seem to get enough of.