Kate Beckinsale Turns Heads In Leggings & High Heels – But She Ditches A Clothing Item

Kate Beckinsale is turning heads. The actress has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California and it seems that leggings are a standard with Kate. The 45-year-old was recently spotted in a pair of leggings so tight that they looked painted on.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Kate during a shopping outing. The star tends to get snapped by paparazzi while hitting the gym. Although Kate’s look today was most fitting for a workout, she was out for a shopping trip.

Kate was seen in sunny streets as she rocked a fun and casual wardrobe. The star was wearing a camo-print pair of leggings paired with a white Nike tank top. She added a layer over with a loose and low-cut white sweater. The stylish ensemble was accessorized with an eye-catching pair of black, knee-high platform boots, with the finish flaunting Kate’s gym-toned legs just perfectly. Kate also appeared with statement dark shades, plus a bag from the store she had visited.

There was more than one photo, though. The newspaper’s second image showed Kate smiling in the street and carrying her boots after ditching them. The actress switched to a pair of comfy flip-flops while carrying the high heels in her hands. Well, they didn’t look the most comfortable.

Kate’s moment did seem to be showing off her fun side. That, in itself, is visible on the actress’ Instagram page. Kate has delivered a workout video of herself squatting with weights over a toilet. She’s even revealed her vagina name as a fan queried what it was.

At 45, Kate seems to be defying her age in spirit and in looks. The star frequently makes headlines for looking so youthful, with fans often left wondering how a star in her mid-40s looks so young.

A source reporting to Hollywood Life stated that Kate has been doing something to keep herself from developing wrinkles. In fact, she’s reported to have been doing it for years.

“Kate did one thing that was extremely smart when she was younger. She protected her skin and never allowed herself to get sunburned nearly ever,” the source told the media outlet.

Her workout routine was mentioned, too.

“Kate is full of energy and passion and works out about five to six times a week doing all kinds of cardio and Pilates to keep toned. She likes to feel young and hip,” the source added.

