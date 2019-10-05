Elizabeth Warren Reportedly Lied About Losing Her Teaching Job Because She Was Pregnant

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has faced criticism for listing herself as a minority in professional directories despite her DNA test showing that she was only 1/1024th Native American. The test results have been controversial and pushed many to suggest that Warren was using her Native American heritage for personal gain.

The 70-year-old Massachusetts senator is again facing backlash for reportedly lying about being fired from her position as a special needs school teacher for being “visibly pregnant” — a story that has become part of her stump speeches. But Mediaite reports that a video from 2007 — when Warren was a Harvard law professor — told a different story.

“I was married at nineteen and graduated from college after I’d married, and my first year post-graduation I worked in a public school system with the children with disabilities,” she said in the video. “I did that for a year, and then that summer I didn’t have the education courses, so I was on an ’emergency certificate,’ it was called.”

Warren claims she then went back to graduate school for more courses and came to the realization that it wasn’t going to work out for her. She ended up having the baby and staying home for a couple of years, during which she claims she thought about her future.

“My husband’s view of it was, ‘Stay home. We have children, we’ll have more children, you’ll love this.’ And I was very restless about it.”

After returning to Oklahoma, Warren said she studied and eventually attended Rutgers Law School in New Jersey.

So good to join @SEIU today to talk about how we can return power to working people by protecting and strengthening unions. Together, we’re going to make big, structural change! pic.twitter.com/muppIgyVHD — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 5, 2019

Warren’s campaign was under scrutiny recently when it was revealed that her endorsement from the progressive Working Families Party (WFP) came following a donation from the think tank Demos, which her sister, Amelia, is chairwoman of. According to Jordan Chariton, journalist and CEO of Status Coup, a source claims that the donation acted as a “signal” that the party would continue to receive money if it endorsed Warren.

The Massachusetts senator has also received some criticism for the big-money donors that laid the foundation for her run for the presidency, which takes aim at these same wealthy fundraisers. Although her fans claim that she is smart to work to change the system from the inside, others believe that it’s another sign her campaign is not as progressive and grassroots as it leads on.

Warren is currently second in the polls with 24 percent support behind frontrunner Joe Biden, who has 26.2 percent support.