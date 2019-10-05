WWE News: Tyson Fury Issues Statement Following Confrontation With Braun Strowman

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman got into a heated confrontation on last night’s Friday Night SmackDown. Fury was in attendance when he and Strowman almost came to blows, which resulted in the former boxing champion jumping over the barricade in an effort to take down “The Monster Among Men.”

It remains to be seen where WWE are going with this, but Fury will be on the next episode of Monday Night Raw to address the situation. On top of that, he’s also released a statement via a video on social media, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Fury revealed that he was at the arena to celebrate his son’s birthday, only to end up being disrespected in front of the people he cares about the most.

“Hi, this is Tyson Fury, aka The Gypsy King. Last night, we attended WWE SmackDown for my son’s eighth birthday: me, as a lifelong WWE fan, and my son — it’s his favourite thing to do. We went there for his birthday. I was insulted in front of my whole family by Braun Strowman. It got a little bit heated and we saw what happened, so I’ve been invited to an open mic session on Monday Night Raw. I accept, I’ll be there, but if Braun Strowman doesn’t behave himself, he’ll get some of these hands, you big dosser.”

Fury is making efforts to make his beef with Strowman seem legitimate, but many have been speculating that it’s all leading towards a match at WrestleMania 36. However, it could happen before then.

TYSON FURY!! ARE YOU SERIOUS?! After hopping the guardrail last night on #SmackDown in an attempt to confront @BraunStrowman, the always controversial @Tyson_Fury will now be offered an open forum this Monday night on #Raw to speak his mind! pic.twitter.com/n3oXPukxMr — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 5, 2019

Citing talkSPORTS‘ Alex McCarthy, WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Fury will be at WWE’s upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. While it remains to be seen if he’ll wrestle, he reportedly plans to use his storyline to promote his fight with Deontay Wilder in December, which also takes place in Saudi Arabia.

The report also states that ESPN and FOX worked together on the deal, which they confirmed this past Monday. The segment is also rumored to be the reason why “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Undertaker were cut from the show, despite being advertised in the lead up.

With his big fight coming up, it’s highly unlikely that Fury will risk an injury by competing in a wrestling match. However, there’s every possibility that he and Strowman will come to blows, which leaves the door open to a match down the line if Fury’s schedule permits him to return to WWE.