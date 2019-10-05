Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo’s Daughter Felicity’s ‘Apple Eatin’ Photos Has Instagram Melting

Felicity Vuolo seems to have her own set of fans now.

You can;t get much cuter than Jinger Duggar’s little girl, Felicity Nicole. The mom of one and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are spending their first autumn in California with their daughter and it looks like they are enjoying every moment of it.

It seems that little Felicity is the real star of the family now. Duggar fans are always thrilled when Jinger and Jeremy share photos and videos of their 1-year-old on social media. The latest snap appears to have melted hearts all over the place. Felicity’s daddy posted a few photos, and even a short video, of his daughter getting her first taste of eating a juicy apple as he was filming her sweet face. By the looks of it, she has given her stamp of approval for the red fruit.

Felicity is sitting on a friend’s lap, as seen in Jeremy’s Instagram stories, with the apple in hand. Half of the skin has been eaten off and she is seen working on the fleshy part that is easier for her to chew. You can hear the adults say that she had been whittling her way through the apple for about half an hour.

The pictures show Felicity’s face closeup as she enjoys her fruity snack. The first snapshot looks like she is taking her very first bite of the apple with her big gorgeous eyes staring at the camera. The second one has her getting her silly face on as it looks like she realizes that she may have to work a little harder for that first bite.

The third photo is the one that has Duggar fans in a frenzy over how adorable Felicity is. She is holding the apple out to someone, most likely either Jinger or Jeremy, as if to say that she wants to share her snack. Her facial expression is totally serious with her huge eyes staring ahead.

One fan seemed to be totally in love saying, “I don’t know what I was expecting when I swiped but I definitely didn’t expect it to melt my WHOLE HEART.”

JInger Duggar has been living in Los Angeles with her family since July when they moved from Laredo, Texas. Jeremy is attending seminary school, but he still has time to do plenty of exploring with his wife and daughter. Just recently, the Vuolos headed to Florida for a visit with friends. Jinger and Felicity was seen twinning in matching outfits, as recently detailed by The Inquisitr.

Counting On will be premiering the new season on Tuesday, October 15, where fans can see more details on Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s big move to L.A.