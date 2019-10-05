Kylie Jenner Gushes About Motherhood On Instagram Days After Split From Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is seemingly solely focused on being the best mother she can to her daughter, Stormi, shortly after ending her relationship with Travis Scott.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram page to show an adorable video of Stormi playing outside. In the video, Jenner is trying to convince Stormi to walk across the play bridge to meet her cousin, Chicago, on the other side. Stormi is looking at the camera and calling for her “mommy” as the toddler slowly makes her way over to Kim Kardashian’s daughter.

As she is walking over, Jenner offers encouraging words to her daughter such as “you got this.” The young mother also offers to help her daughter make it to the other side of the bridge by holding her hand in one part of the clip. At the end of the video, Stormi makes it over the bridge as Jenner cheers her baby girl on.

At the time of writing, the adorable video of Stormi received more than 14 million views from Jenner’s 147 million Instagram followers. The video also received more than 40,000 comments from the reality star’s fans.

“I have watched this 50 times… this is soooo cute,” one follower wrote.

“Stormi makes me want kids SO BAD,” another fan chimed in.

“Omg this is the cutest video,” a third Instagram user said.

In her caption, Jenner said that there’s “nothing better” than her role as Stormi’s mom. She and Scott — both first-time parents — welcomed Stormi into the world on February 1, 2018. Jenner became pregnant with Stormi just months into their relationship after the two were seen for the first time together at Coachella in 2017.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner and Scott ended their relationship on Tuesday, October 1. The couple were together for two years and were seemingly in a good place just days before announcing their split. Though the breakup came as a surprise to many of their fans, Jenner confirmed on her Twitter page that the two are focusing on other things besides their relationship with one another, per Us Weekly.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!! our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote on Thursday, October 4.

Loading...

Jenner and Scott will also reportedly work to make Stormi’s life as normal as possible. The two stars will reportedly be avoiding getting the courts involved when it comes to the custody of their daughter.

Fans of Kylie Jenner can follow her on Instagram for more updates.