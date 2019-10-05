Donald Trump Blasts Mitt Romney On Twitter, Demands He Be Impeached

President Trump launched his social media attack after Romney criticized the president's call for China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden's family.

Amid the explosive controversy surrounding the July 25 Ukraine phone that landed him in the crosshairs of another high-profile, Democrat-led investigation, President Donald Trump has increased his attacks on critics who say his phone call was inappropriate.

While Trump has been staunchly defended by a number of top Republicans in the House and Senate, some Republicans have expressed concern after the president called on Ukraine and China to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, who is likely to be his primary 2020 election opponent.

According to CNN, one of the Republicans who appear to not be on board with defending the president is Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who criticized Trump for calling on China and Ukraine to investigate Biden’s family.

Not unexpectedly, Trump mounted a harsh attack on the senator via Twitter on Saturday, even going so far as to call for Romney’s impeachment.

“I’m hearing that the Great People of Utah are considering their vote for their Pompous Senator, Mitt Romney, to be a big mistake. I agree! He is a fool who is playing right into the hands of the Do Nothing Democrats! #IMPEACHMITTROMNEY,” Trump tweeted.

As The Hill reported, Trump also responded to Fox News reporter Kevin Corke who asked via Twitter if Romney has become the new Jeff Flake — another longtime GOP Trump critic and former Arizona senator. The president replied to Corke with a tweet saying, “No Kevin, Jeff Flake is better!”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Flake was another one of a small handful of Republicans who have publicly criticized Trump’s involvement in the growing Ukraine scandal. In a Monday op-ed for The Washington Post, Flake explained that while he jeopardized his career by not backing Trump, he believes principles should rank at the top of the priority list.

“For those who want to put America first, it is critically important at this moment in the life of our country that we all, here and now, [put principles first],” Flake wrote, before calling on fellow Republicans to pull their support for Trump’s 2020 re-election bid.

Flake also accused the president of ruining America’s standing in the world, citing examples he witnessed while traveling abroad in his official capacity during the first part of Trump’s presidency.

As far as Trump’s call for Romney’s removal from office, sitting U.S. senators cannot be impeached, but in some states, they can be recalled with a special vote. However, Utah — the state Romney represents — lacks any formal laws on the books for recall procedures.