Michael Jackson’s Former Bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, Says Parents Were Always ‘Pushing’ Their Kids On King Of Pop

Although many view Michael Jackson in a different light following the allegations spotlighted in the controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, his close friends continue to defend him against Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s accusations of sexual assault. Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, has been one of the late pop star’s most vocal defenders. He even participated in the documentary Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth, which seeks to discredit Dan Reed’s Leaving Neverland, which he believes was motivated by financial gain.

Fiddes recently spoke out about the parents that he claims would push their children onto Jackson. He claims that if Jackson refused, the parents would “kick off,” adding that Jackson was “too nice” to refuse, The Daily Star reports.

“They were never happy, it was the parents who always pushing their kids upon him the whole time,” he said.

According to Fiddes, the accusations that Jackson was a pedophile are untrue as he had “no interest in children.” The martial arts instructor claims that the King of Pop often had people stay in his room — a habit he believes stems from the comfort and security the practice brought him as a child.

Fiddes says that parents and their children would often spot Jackson while he was shopping and approach him to introduce their children to him and have their pictures taken. He claims that when he and Jackson would try to separate from the parents, they would get upset.

“They were never happy, it was the parents who always pushed their kids upon him the whole time. It was always ‘got stay with Michael’ and ‘ask Michael if you can stay in his room’ – we would get that all the time.”

@michaeljackson ducking down Matt Fiddes to get through the crowd pic.twitter.com/j2tGQ4Wa — Matt Fiddes (@MattFiddesUK) June 14, 2012

Despite Jackson’s most ardent defenders, there are others who stand by Reed, Robson, and Safechuck. According to director Louis Theroux, Reed did a “good job” with this documentary. Theroux infamously helped Jimmy Savile revive his image after allegations of sexual assault were leveled against him, although they were later proven true. Savile appears to feel guilty about his role in cleaning Savile’s image and has thus taken the side of Robson and Safechuck, adding that there are likely other people whose voices need to be heard.

Critics of Reed claim that he had no interest in any other sides of the stories presented by Robson and Safechuck. In addition, Fiddes and others close to Jackson suggest that the stories of sexual abuse are riddled with holes, which they cover in Chase the Truth.