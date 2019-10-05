Joshua Brown, Key Witness Against Police Officer Amber Guyger In Botham Jean Murder Trial, Found Shot To Death

Joshua Brown, the next-door neighbor of Dallas man Botham Jean — who testified against police officer Amber Guyger in her murder trial — has been shot and killed in Dallas.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Brown was killed on Friday evening at an apartment complex. Details about the incident appeared to be scarce, but police said that the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw a silver four-door sedan speeding out of the parking lot,” the report noted.

Brown was found on the ground in the parking lot after having been shot, Dallas police said.

Though the story did not identify Brown by name, Jean family lawyer Lee Merritt confirmed that the deceased man was the key witness from the trial of Dallas police officer Amber Guyger. She was convicted of murder this week and sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Jean in his apartment last year. Guyger claimed that she thought she was entering her own apartment when she opened Jean’s door and shot him, thinking him to be a burglar.

Brown’s testimony at the trial garnered national interest, as he grew emotional when talking about how he would overhear Botham Jean singing gospel songs in his apartment.

In a Facebook post from Friday, Merritt said that after the killing, Brown had been in constant fear of becoming a victim of gun violence himself.

“Brown was still visibly shaken up from the incident when he took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution,” Merritt wrote. “His murder underscores the reality of the black experience in America. A former athlete turned entrepreneur— Brown lived in constant fear that he could be the next victim of gun violence, either state sanctioned or otherwise. We have more work to do deal with the constant threats to our community both from within and without.”

Merritt went on to say that Brown deserves the same justice that he sought for the Jean family, and called on the criminal justice system in Dallas to identify his killer and make sure that person is held accountable.

Though Joshua Brown’s killing has sparked speculation online that his death may have been related to his testimony at the trial that left a police officer convicted of murder, there is still no word on a motive or potential suspects in the slaying.