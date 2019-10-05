Bikini Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Reminds Instagram Why She’s The Curve Queen – By Ditching The Swimwear

Tarsha Whitmore doesn’t need a bikini to show that she’s arguably Instagram‘s curve queen. The model and social media sensation is one of the fastest-rising – and youngest – swimwear faces on Instagram at the age of 19. The Australian might have those tiny two-pieces as her trademark, but she doesn’t just exclusively pose in swimwear. Today’s update focused on Tarsha’s curves and her fashion sense, with an Instagram photo that saw the model up her style game.

Yes, the gold bikini was somewhat legendary for Tarsha’s followers. It might not be around today, but those killer curves haven’t gone anywhere.

Tarsha’s Instagram photo today showed her rocking a super-sexy and revealing snakeskin bodysuit. The blonde was photographed indoors in a chic-looking room with a fireplace in the background. Tarsha took up the foreground with full force, though. The star was rocking her jumpsuit with a bang as she showcased her eye-popping cleavage, making sure as always to keep things classy.

While other models will go down the raunchy route, Tarsha doesn’t do seedy. The model tends to favor sultry stares, but Tarsha doesn’t need to enter questionable territory to rake in the engagement. She seems as loved for her fierce beauty as she is for her killer body, and it’s worth pointing out that many of Tarsha’s followers are women.

Tarsha did show some love for a major designer in today’s snap, as the star was seen holding a handbag from French designer Yves Saint Laurent. The model doesn’t always go the high-end route — she is an ambassador for affordable clothing brand Oh Polly – but it looks like she knows her luxe brands.

Tarsha did, however, mention a brand in her post. The star chose not to wear an outfit from Oh Polly today, opting instead for the brand’s competitor, Pretty Little Thing. As for affordable fashion brands, it does seem that they’re sweeping Instagram one high-profile (or low-profile) face at a time. Celebrities such as Jordyn Woods, Cardi B, and Sofia Richie all have collaborations with brands including boohoo and Fashion Nova, although these companies do still rely on micro-influencers to spread their name across social media.

Tarsha seems to be just right for a young and style-conscious audience. The model is absolutely stunning, with her bikini updates appearing to be loved as much as her more fully-clothed ones. Of course, the star did flash her assets and remind fans of her curves in today’s update, but it didn’t look like she was out to flaunt her body alone.

Tarsha has 554,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Tarsha should follow her account.