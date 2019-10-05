WWE News: Rising Star Wants To Retire Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle is one of the hottest rising talents in WWE, and he has dreams of becoming a legend in the business. He’s made quite a name for himself in NXT since joining WWE, but he has his sights set on bigger arenas down the line.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., the former UFC star recently spoke to Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast, where they discussed a variety of topics. One of the topics that came up was his dream opponent, which he revealed to be Brock Lesnar. He also said that he it to be the former UFC Heavyweight Champion’s final match.

“That has been one of my goals since I first started wrestling. Him specifically because when he beat Undertaker’s streak, which, it’s one thing to have titles, but when you beat Undertaker’s streak that’s something nobody should have done and the fact that he did it he now has that feather in his cap. And I’m like what’s the biggest feather than breaking Undertaker’s streak? How about ending the guy’s career who ended Undertaker’s streak?”

The match makes a lot of sense as Lesnar and Riddle are both former MMA competitors, so the mixed-martial arts element is there to be mined from. On top of that, it’s a classic rookie versus legend storyline, and Riddle beating “The Beast” would establish him as a top star for years to come.

As noted by SPORTbible, Riddle has called out Lesnar in the past, and there’s been rumors circulating that WWE has encouraged him to do so to build interest for a potential match down the line.

Lesnar has yet to respond to Liddle or even acknowledge him, but when the NXT star makes it to the main roster in the future, a storyline between the pair will be more possible. Until then, Riddle will need to settle for continuing to impress on the black and gold brand.

Loading...

One WWE legend who Riddle has no interest in facing, however, is Bill Goldberg. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the NXT rookie has a problem with the Hall of Famer and claims that he can’t wrestle.

Riddle has been trash talking Goldberg on social media ever since his disastrous match against The Undertaker at this year’s Super ShowDown pay-per-view. Until they settle their differences, it’s highly likely that WWE will keep them apart.

Riddle is no stranger to the spotlight, and that could take him far in the wrestling business.