Travis Scott Takes To Instagram To Address Rumors That He Cheated On Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott wants the world to know that his recent breakup with Kylie Jenner had nothing to do with the rapper being unfaithful.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper and the beauty mogul announced that they were taking a break from their relationship on Tuesday, October 1, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The couple had been together for two years and share a 1-year-old daughter named Stormi.

While Scott hasn’t spoken much about the breakup on social media, Us Weekly reports that he decided to go on his own Instagram page and share some insight about his current relationship status with his 20.8 million followers. The rapper shared on his Instagram stories that he was well aware of the infidelity rumors that began to take place almost immediately after he and Jenner broke up.

“It’a [sic] really affecting when you see false things said about u,” he wrote. “Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

A source reportedly also echoed Scott’s remarks when they spoke to the outlet on Thursday, October 3.

“Any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false and press should really report on facts rather than rumors and speculation,” the insider said.

Earlier this week, reports began to surface that Scott and Jenner’s relationship ended because the rapper was dating someone else during their relationship. Scott was romantically linked to Rojean Carr, who is known as YungSweetRo on Instagram. The two were reportedly friends during Scott and Jenner’s relationship, though both have since denied that they had anything more than a platonic relationship. Carr even took to her own Instagram page to address the rumors. In her Instagram stories, Carr reportedly referred to the rumors as “false narratives” and urged onlookers to “leave us alone,” which many felt she was referencing her alleged love triangle with Scott and Jenner.

Scott wasn’t the only one that was accused of stepping out of his relationship with Jenner. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen in the same building as her ex-boyfriend Tyga the same night that she ended her relationship with Scott. Jenner shortly took to social media to clarify that she and Tyga being in the same place at the same time was merely a coincidence. She said that not only was there no “2 am date” with the rapper, but she also shared that she and Scott are in a “great place” with each other and are focused on their daughter’s needs.