Jenelle Evans Reveals If She Is Off Of MTV Reality Show ‘Teen Mom 2’ ‘For Good’

Earlier this year, MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans. The mom-of-three had been sharing her life on the hit reality show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade prior to being let go from the show. Some fans wondered if perhaps Jenelle would return to the show for a different season, but according to a report from The Blast, Jenelle recently revealed whether or not she is done with the show “for good.”

Jenelle posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Friday out at dinner. Many of Jenelle’s followers commented on the photo and some asked her questions. Jenelle interacted with her fans and even answered some of their questions. One fan asked Jenelle if she was off of the show “for good” and the mom-of-three replied.

“Most likely,” Jenelle replied.

This is a different response than Jenelle gave two weeks ago. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in an interview with Hollywood Life, Jenelle explained that “no doors had been closed” when it came to her potential to return to the show. Jenelle explained that her mother, Barbara, had talked to some producers from the show and that Barbara explained to Jenelle what she was told.

“I contacted our old producer and asked, and he said you guys just have an open contract right now, and that no doors have been closed,” Barbara allegedly told Jenelle.

Jenelle was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Jace. Her mother Barbara eventually gained custody of Jenelle’s son and their lives continued to be chronicled on Teen Mom 2. Jenelle went on to have another son with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. She then moved on with David Eason and the two tied-the-knot in 2017. They have one child together, a 2-year-old daughter named Ensley.

On Friday, Jenelle took to Twitter to speak out to her followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle took to the social networking site to let her followers know she was making “wiser decisions.” Jenelle explained to her followers that she would no longer be posting any “click bait articles.” Following her statement, some followers wondered what she would do for income. She explained that she had income in “many different ways” and that it was her “business.”

While fans won’t be able to catch up with Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2 anymore, they can tune in to all-new episodes on Tuesday nights to catch up with the rest of the cast of Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle’s replacement Jade Cline.