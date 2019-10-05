Former Teen Idol Zac Hanson, 33, Hurt In Motorcycle Crash

The singer and drummer is best known for Hanson, his band with his brothers.

Zac Hanson, the youngest brother in the 1990s pop music trio Hanson, is recovering in Oklahoma following a motorcycle crash. The 33-year-old singer and drummer took to social media to tell fans about the serious injuries he sustained in a wreck in Tulsa this week.

Hanson posted a photo of him lying in a hospital bed as he revealed that he suffered a broken collarbone, three broken ribs, and a cracked scapula but survived the crash thanks to “good quality protective gear.” Hanson added that he has been preparing for a cross-country motorcycle ride when the accident occurred.

Hanson credited his brothers Isaac and Taylor as well as local firefighters who helped him “walk away” from the wreck. He added that the show will go on – no Hanson concerts will be canceled – and that pal Dash Hutton will take over on the drums while his shoulder injury heals. Hanson also added that he plans to rest and focus on “gaming” as he recovers, but that he will be singing on stage in upcoming shows.

Fans posted comments to Hanson’s Instagram post with well wishes for him.

“Thankful you’re ok and that you have awesome people around you to help out. And super glad you’re smart enough to get all the right gear for riding,” one fan wrote.

Others expressed concern over the dangers of motorcycle riding for the dad of four.

“Zac! We need you. Please rest up, and then sell your bike,” another fan wrote.

Zac Hanson was only 12-years-old when he and his band of brothers shot to fame with the 1997 smash hit single “MMMBop.” Zac was one of the youngest Grammy nominees of all time when the band scored a nod for the song in 1997. In 2017, the trio performed the song on Good Morning America in honor of its 20th anniversary.

Now at age 33, Zac has four children with wife Kate Tucker, whom he married in 2006, according to People.

Zac’s kids are Mary Lucille Diana, 3, George Abraham Walker, 5, Junia Rosa Ruth, 8, and John Ira Shepherd, 11. Between Zac and his brothers, there are 13 kids, and the cousins all have a close relationship.

“It’s a cool thing,” the Hanson star told the U.K. daytime talk show Lorraine in February. “We spend a lot of time together touring, in the studio and around each other, so our kids know each other really, really well. They’re really, really close,” he added.

Hanson’s “String Theory Tour” kicked off in 2018 and continues into this year. The band’s most recent album, also titled String Theory, was released in 2018.