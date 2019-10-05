WWE News: Lana Goes For A Stroll In Revealing White Mini-Dress

Lana — real name CJ Perry — made headlines earlier this week when she returned to Monday Night Raw and made out with Bobby Lashley in front of her husband Rusev. The incident has been one of the biggest talking points in the wrestling world this week, but “The Ravishing Russian” can’t stop being the center of attention outside of the ring as well.

As reported by The Sun, she took a stroll through Los Angeles in a white mini-dress that left little to the imagination. Neither Rusev nor Lashley was by her side, but the 34-year-old doesn’t need either of them to turn heads.

Since the affair storyline began, Lana has been seen out in public with Lashley. They appeared together ahead of the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, so it’s quite clear that they’re going out of their way to make the storyline seem believable.

In addition to their public display of affection on Monday Night Raw, as well as appearing as a couple at WWE events, the pair have also been exchanging flirtatious messages on social media.

Despite the controversial nature of the storyline, Lana appears to be enjoying herself. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, she shared a YouTube vlog where she discussed the storyline, while also revealing that she’s just happy to be involved in wrestling again.

Prior to her return on Monday Night Raw, the blond bombshell had been absent from WWE television for months, along with Rusev. There were rumors circulating that both performers were unhappy in the company and planning to leave when their contracts expired.

Rusev returned recently after Maria Kanellis told her husband, Mike, that he was the father of their unborn child. No matter what Rusev does in WWE, the company just can’t resist placing him in divisive storylines centered around adultery.

The rumors also stated that WWE was prepared to let them sit at home in a bid to lessen their star power. With All Elite Wrestling now officially up and running, WWE has some legitimate competition to contend with, and they don’t want any of their stars joining the upstart promotion.

If anything, though, Lana’s star power has only grown since she kissed Lashley. The storyline has gained some mainstream attention outside of the world of wrestling fandom, so it’s clearly working no matter how much some fans might hate it.

Where the storyline goes from here remains to be seen, but it should make for some soap opera drama on WWE television.