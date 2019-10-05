Bikini Bombshell Hannah Palmer Arches Back In Plunging, High-Cut Swimsuit: ‘Golden Hour’

Hannah Palmer just has that special something. The Maxim model and Bang Energy endorser might not have won the magazine’s 2018 Cover Girl prize, but this girl’s modeling career was bound to happen, regardless. Hannah likely blew her fans’ minds by spreading her legs in a blue swimsuit just recently, although followers of the model’s Instagram have a fresh reason to gush over her, thanks to a brand new update.

Earlier today, Hannah updated her Instagram. The model had posted a stunning beach shot that seemed to tick boxes for just about everything. The image was beyond classy, although it didn’t hold back on flaunting Hannah’s mind-blowing curves. In the snap, the model was seen looking goddess-like as she reclined on the sand, with the star photographed in profile.

Hannah was rocking a sensational copper-colored swimsuit, the sun’s rays catching both the fabric and her golden tan. She was also seen with her back arched in the plunging one-piece, flaunting a fair amount of sideboob.

It isn’t all about the cleavage with this star, though. With a mesmerizing beauty and what seems to be perfection head-to-toe, Hannah has her fans in love for all sorts of reasons. Today’s snap showcased Hannah’s full frame to the max, her blond bombshell look proving to be truly beautiful. Furthermore, her caption seemed to say it all.

Hannah has buckets of charm. The star’s Bang Energy videos prove hugely popular, with her sexy and girly side manifesting in them. The promotions are mostly shot on beaches, where Hannah rocks sensational swimwear as she flaunts her killer figure – nobody seems to mind that there’s a promotional agenda. The star’s stunning smile often manifests as she giggles in the videos, with a skater girl clip having proven to be especially popular.

As for swimwear, it looks like Hannah might well become Instagram’s queen one day. The model always nails her looks when posing in swimsuits, although Hannah will occasionally post a lingerie shot. Also seen on her account are cute crop tops and shorts that show her sporty side.

Loading...

Hannah tends to steer clear of sharing too much about herself on social media. Her captions are kept short, and fans tend not to know exactly where she is, as she rarely uses geotags. Perhaps the air of mystery only adds to Hannah’s appeal. Fans do know that Hannah is from Arizona, although what she eats and where she goes is anyone’s guess.

Hannah is also a promoter for KO Watches alongside her Bang Energy gig. Fans wishing to see more of this beauty should follow her Instagram.