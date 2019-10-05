British Bombshell Jess Wright Barely Covers Her Curves In Tiny Bikini

The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star marked the end of bikini season during her vacation in Spain.

Jess Wright just shared what may be her final bikini photo of 2019, but the brunette stunner’s summer sendoff gave her Instagram followers a reason to celebrate.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old singer and TV personality took to Instagram to post a photo of her barely-there vacation wear. The former The Only Way Is Essex star is currently busy soaking up plenty of sun in Spain, where she’s staying at the El Oceano Beach Hotel, Restaurant & Spa, and it looks like she decided to take full advantage of the warm weather before heading back home. In her sexy vacation snapshot, Jess is rocking a vibrant floral print bikini.

Her two-piece has a summer vibe with its hues of ocean blue, sunset pink, and spring green. The pattern on the bathing suit looks like bright pink flowers floating on water, and the shape of the bikini is just as eye-catching. The daringly low bottoms feature a distinctive deep V-cut that shows off plenty of Wright’s dark tan. The sides are thick and sit up high on her hips, but they also have string bikini-style ties on the sides. There’s nothing as unusual about the bathing suit’s triangle top, but it looks like it can barely contain Wright’s ample cleavage.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Jess Wright proclaimed that bikini season is over. However, her mother Carol isn’t convinced that this is true.

“Wow don’t think your bikini season is over yet,” wrote the Wright family matriarch in response to her daughter’s photo.

Jess’ 1.4 million followers seemed to hope that Carol Wright turns out to be right — based on their responses, they really enjoyed the TOWIE star’s swimwear snapshot.

“Wow you are beautiful,” wrote one admirer.

“Beautiful hot sexy fit,” read another fan’s list of adjectives describing Jess.

Jess Wright didn’t reveal who was behind the camera for her swimsuit photoshoot. However, last month, the Daily Mail reported that the new man in her life, William Lee-Kemp, was proving to be the “perfect Instagram husband” during the couple’s boat trip in Mallorca. The businessman helped his girlfriend celebrate her 34th birthday by offering to take photos of her posing on the small sea vessel, and Jess later shared the results of his efforts on Instagram.

Jess Wright isn’t the only British beauty making waves with her bikini photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, 54-year-old actress Elizabeth Hurley continues to rack up the likes each time she posts a picture of herself posing in a two-piece. However, it looks like fans of the Brits’ bathing suit snapshots better enjoy them while they can since swimsuit season is nearly over.