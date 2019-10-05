Olivia Culpo Rocks Long Hair & Toned Abs In Gorgeous Throwback Photo

Sports Illustrated bombshell Olivia Culpo has been rocking her signature long bob for quite some time now. Her latest Instagram photos have seen the 27-year-old hottie teaming up the chic look with an array of fabulous outfits that beautifully played up the feminine and sophisticated short hairstyle. Whether she lets her tresses frame her gorgeous face or pulls them back in a stylish ponytail, the 2012 Miss Universe winner always shines like the pageant royalty that she is. But it seems like Olivia may be missing her long mane — if her latest Instagram post is of any indication.

On Saturday, the Rhode Island-born beauty served up a completely different look that indicated she may feel nostalgic about her long tresses. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model made her feelings known by posting a throwback photo that saw her sporting a gorgeous long mane, which was styled in supple tumbling waves that framed her beautiful face, cascading over her shoulders.

Olivia had fans seeing double as she showed off the look in a collage of two identical photos showcased side-by-side. The dark-haired beauty looked nothing short of spectacular, flashing a beaming smile that shone the spotlight on her radiant face. She accentuated her beautiful features with natural-looking makeup, which included a subtle, skin-toned eyeshadow, a touch of luminizer, and pink matte lipstick.

Olivia flashed more than her infectious smile in the eye-catching throwback pic. The stunning supermodel also put her washboard abs on display, slipping into a tiny black crop top that ended just below the chest line and left her toned midriff completely exposed. Crafted out of a snug, ribbed fabric, the minuscule sleeveless garment clung to her shapely chest, emphasizing her curves as well as her taut waistline.

The Sports Illustrated babe teamed the piece up with a pair of curve-hugging blue cargo pants — a stylish design that sported trendy knee patches and decorative zippers in addition to the trademark large pockets. The high-waist pants further highlighted her flat tummy and lithe waistline, while also calling attention to her curvy hips.

Olivia completed the look with a pair of shiny black ankle boots and carried a matching handbag. She also wore a collection on bangles on her right wrist and sported a delicate white manicure that offered a bit of contrast to the dark-toned apparel.

As fans will remember, Olivia originally showcased the look in an Instagram post shared in late August. The photo in question was very well received by her followers, gaining a little shy of 260,000 likes.

While fans had seen the look before, the new pic certainly didn’t go unnoticed. Olivia’s throwback photo garnered a little over 80,000 likes in the first hour of having been posted. In addition, more than 750 followers dropped by the comments section to debate which was better — long hair or short.

“Short hair is chic!” opined one person.

“Long hair is everything,” remarked another.

“Long hair tiny waist! Yes girl,” agreed a third Instagram user.

The sentiment was echoed by other messages that appeared to be favoring the long-haired look.

“Such a beauty [three heart-eyes emoji] Dreamlady,” was one reply.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” read another comment, trailed by three heart emoji.

“It’s all beautiful on you,” noted an ardent fan, indicating that Olivia can pull off both hairstyles and look flawless in either case.